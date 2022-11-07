Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"
LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
golfmagic.com
Tony Finau COULDN'T RESIST impersonating iconic movie character in Houston
The PGA Tour had actor Christopher McDonald introducing players on the first tee at the Cadence Bank Houston Open and Tony Finau simply couldn't resist pretending to leather one just like Happy Gilmore. We have seen some pretty amusing things on the first tee this year. Think back to Brooks...
Golf Digest
Pat Perez's list of PGA Tour stars who texted him congrats for his LIV success might surprise you
Many have been led to believe over the past few months that there's a huge rift between golfers on the PGA Tour and LIV. A real world Jets vs. Sharks situation unfolding over grass courses instead of paved city streets. Well, according to Pat Perez, that Cold War between these two tours might not be so cold after all.
Golf Digest
The 4 best shots from Tony Finau's birdie rampage, ranked by stats
Tony Finau raced into the lead early during the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, courtesy of an eight-under-par 62 that included run that saw him birdie seven of 10 holes and four straight between the seventh and 10th. It's always fun when an elite-level talent like Finau...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods WILL PLAY in Hero World Challenge after official announcement
Tiger Woods has announced he will play in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, an event that he hosts from which proceeds benefit the TGR Foundation. At 4.01 pm on Wednesday afternoon, golf fans received the news that they so dearly wanted. Woods will play in the 20-man field in the week beginning November 28 alongside the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.
Golf Digest
Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf
Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
GolfWRX
Pat Perez reveals his ‘hatred’ of Phil Mickelson after Lefty committed ‘unforgivable’ act
Pat Perez has had one hell of a time on the LIV Golf series. In March he told reporters he was doubtful that the tour would go ahead, yet a few weeks later signed to the Greg Norman-led tour, prompting his wife, Ashley, to take to social media and tell the haters exactly what she thought.
Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
golfmagic.com
Hilarious footage emerges of Tiger's son Charlie BOMBING it past his peers
Charlie Woods may not have won the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship with dad Tiger Woods on the bag but it does appear he can already bomb it way past his peers. Charlie sent the Internet buzzing with excitement earlier in the week when footage emerged of his swing with dad Tiger enthusiastically taking to his caddying duties at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Southwest Louisiana.
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf "rebels" given big boost by PGA of Australia chief exec
Gavin Kirkman, the PGA of Australia chief executive, says LIV Golf players will "always be welcome" at their events, despite two of their biggest tournaments being co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour. According to a report by Elvin Priest of Australian GolfDigest, Kirkman stated that their position is that LIV...
Roger Maltbie, Gary Koch Will Not Return to NBC Sports' Golf Coverage in 2023
Maltbie, 71, and Koch, 69, had been with NBC for decades; the network told Golfweek it wants to 'refresh' its commentator lineup.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf release statement about Greg Norman's future as commissioner
LIV Golf managing director Majed Al Sorour has wholly denied the reports Greg Norman could soon be replaced as commissioner of the breakaway series. Al Sorour, who is also a director at Newcastle United of the Premier League, has rejected the claims that the former CEO of TaylorMade Mark King could replace Norman who would supposedly "move upstairs."
Golf Channel
Tony Finau ties career low with 62 to lead Houston Open at Memorial Park
HOUSTON — Tony Finau finished his opening round with a string of birdies and then took the momentum right into Friday, making 10 birdies to match his career low with an 8-under 62 to build a big lead in the Houston Open. Finau was at his best late in...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"
Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
Golf Digest
5 things you need to know ahead of the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup finale
The PGA Tour Champions takes center stage this week as it looks to crown two champions—the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and the season-long winner of the Charles Schwab Cup. The 72-hole Charles Schwab Cup Championship is back at Phoenix Country Club (Nov. 10-13) this year, where...
GolfWRX
LIV Golf commentator reveals why he is ‘dreading’ the breakaway tour being on TV
Former professional player, now LIV Golf commentator Jerry Foltz, has given his views on a tv deal for the rebel tour, as well as on factors that might change the format of the 14 planned 2023 events. Speaking on the Fore The People podcast, the former Golf Channel analyst discussed...
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour star heavily linked with LIV set to reject Saudi money
Despite rumblings over the past few months that a number of PGA Tour stars would be jumping ship to LIV Golf, the New York Post’s Brian Wacker said in a tweet yesterday that Xander Schauffele will be staying on the PGA Tour. Wacker also revealed that LIV Golf’s long...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers vs. Warriors prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 11 best bets from proven model
The Golden State Warriors (4-7) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3) at 10 p.m. ET Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors have gotten off to a slow start in the defense of their NBA title, and enter this matchup coming off a 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises in the league early in the season, but enter tonight's game looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the Kings 127-120 in their last outing.
Golfweek International Junior Invitational: Christina Surcey tops Jessica Guiser in playoff to win girls title; Zhengqian Li wins by one in boys division
ORLANDO – Christina Surcey’s par on the second playoff hole lifted her to a victory over Jessica Guiser in the girls division of the Golfweek International Junior Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Surcey, a high school junior from Cartersville, Georgia, fired rounds 66-70–136 on the par-73 layout,...
