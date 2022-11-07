Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarding what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.

1 DAY AGO