NBA Odds, Lines, Spreads and Bets: Celtics-Grizzlies

Monday’s NBA slate features all 30 teams in action, highlighted by the Grizzlies welcoming the Celtics.

Get ready for an absolutely jam-packed night of NBA action. All 30 teams take the court for a packed slate and the entire league is off Tuesday for Election Day.

With 15 games going on, there’s quite a few matchups worth tuning in to watch, such as Bucks - Hawks , Cavaliers - Clippers and Nets - Mavericks , but perhaps no game is better than the Celtics - Grizzlies cross-conference showdown in Memphis.

The Grizzlies have held up on their home court so far with a 4-0 mark and both teams carry winning streaks into Monday night. One will have to come to an end.

Find the betting breakdown for that matchup—in which the C’s are road favorites— below, as well as the odds and lines for the other 14 games.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Celtics -3.5 (-110) | Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics (-163) | Grizzlies (+138)

Total: 230.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Celtics Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Celtics Against The Spread Record: 4-5

Grizzlies Straight-Up Record: 7-3

Grizzlies Against The Spread Record: 3-6-1

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Boston has dominated Memphis in the recent history between these teams. The Celtics swept the Grizzlies a season ago, have won 12 of the last 14 meetings and Ja Morant is just 1-3 in his career against the C’s. Still, it’s rare to see Memphis getting points at home where it’s yet to lose this season.

This matchup is between two of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, and each team employs one of the best scorers in Jayson Tatum and Morant. Defense has not been a priority for either squad so far, though Memphis did hold its last two opponents to less than 100 points. The Celtics have a clear edge in perimeter shooting but the Grizzlies are uniquely equipped to throw long wings at Tatum and Jaylen Brown . The biggest advantage for Memphis might be on the glass.

Even if Boston does hand Memphis its first home loss, I can’t see this game decided by more than a handful of points. And as for the game total, I’m surprised it’s not higher. Both teams’ games have gone over more often than not and their combined scoring averages approach the 240-point range.

BETS: Grizzlies +3.5 (-110); Over 230.5 (-110)

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Wizards +2.5 (-110) | Hornets -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Wizards (+115) | Hornets (-138)

Total: 214.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic Odds

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Spread: Rockets +4.5 (-110) | Magic -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets (+165) | Magic (-200)

Total: 229.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons Odds

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Thunder -1.5 (-118) | Pistons +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Thunder (-125) | Pistons (+105)

Total: 223.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers Odds

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Spread: Pelicans -5.5 (-110) | Pacers +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pelicans (-213) | Pacers (+175)

Total: 233.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds

Time: 8 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Spread: Suns -2.5 (-110) | 76ers +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Suns (-143) | 76ers (+120)

Total: 214.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Spread: Bucks -4.5 (+100) | Hawks +4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Bucks (-167) | Hawks (+140)

Total: 226 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Odds

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Trail Blazers +7.5 (-110) | Heat -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+260) | Heat (-333)

Total: 215.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Odds

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Spread: Raptors +3 (-110) | Bulls -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Raptors (+125) | Bulls (-150)

Total: 220.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Spread: Knicks +4.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Knicks (+165) | Timberwolves (-200)

Total: 229.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Nuggets -7.5 (-110) | Spurs +7.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Nuggets (-333) | Spurs (+260)

Total: 234.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Spread: Nets +6.5 (-110) | Mavericks -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Nets (+205) | Mavericks (-250)

Total: 213.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Kings +7.5 (-110) | Warriors -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Kings (+260) | Warriors (-333)

Total: 233.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Odds

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Spread: Lakers +5 (-110) | Jazz -5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers (+175) | Jazz (-210)

Total: 229.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5 (-110) | Clippers +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-188) | Clippers (+155)

Total: 214 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

