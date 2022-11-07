Elk River Chamber-sponsored forums available for viewing

The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce hosted six candidate forums, and five of them were successfully recorded.

The attempt to record the Otsego forum did not work, but candidates were offered a chance to answer the questions later in writing.

• The Elk River Area School Board candidates forum is at https://bit.ly/3TXlSMd

• The Sherburne County commissioners and auditor-treasurer forum can be found at https://bit.ly/3WjxGdo

• The Elk River City Council and mayoral forum can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3sdjbdb

• The City of Otsego City Council blog can be found at https://business.elkriverchamber.org/blog/eracc-blog-98/post/city-of-otsego-candidate-forum-answers-34766

• The legislative District 30 candidate forums can be found at https://bit.ly/3Udmmh1

• The Zimmerman City Council forum can be found at https://bit.ly/3Ubur6t.