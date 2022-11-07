ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMQB Week 9: Kirk Cousins and Tyreek Hill Win Big

By Albert Breer
 4 days ago

Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Kirk Cousins, Tyreek Hill, Joe Mixon, Sauce Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson and more.

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season here at The MMQB . We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 9, plus more from our staff.

Kirk Cousins Was Not Out for Revenge

Cousins celebrates after a win in his former home stadium.

Julio Cortez/AP

Albert Breer talks to Cousins about why he considers himself lucky to have started his career in Washington, and the difference between this year’s Vikings and last.

NFL Midseason: One Wish For Every Team

Christian McCaffrey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tre’Davious White all figure to play key roles in the final nine weeks.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports (McCaffrey); Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports (Beckham); Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports (White)

Albert Breer puts together a list of one thing every team can hope for in the second half of the season.

Three Deep: Buccaneers Rookie Tight End Emerges for Tom Brady

Brady to Otton for the game-winning touchdown to beat the Rams.

Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer speaks to rookie tight end Cade Otton about playing with Tom Brady and catching the winning score on a crucial final drive. Plus, conversations with two high-profile rookies: Sauce Gardner about the Jets’ huge win over the Bills and Aidan Hutchinson on his first interception ever, which happened to come against Aaron Rodgers.

Ten Takeaways: Tyreek Hill Is Finally a ‘True No. 1 Receiver’ in Miami

Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports

The former Chief tells Albert Breer he feels like he’s been “unlocked” under coach Mike McDaniel. Plus, Joe Mixon’s five-touchdown day, Cameron Dicker’s big week and much more.

Six From Saturday: NFL Scouts Weigh in on Georgia Defensive Prospects

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Plus more notes on Week 10 of the college football season , including thoughts Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt, Brian Kelly’s big win with LSU and more.

More From The MMQB Staff

Illustration By Andrew DeGraff

Conor Orr: What Winning New York Football Means in the Jets-Giants Orbit

Conor Orr: Jets’ Victory Over Bills a Precursor to Winning Big Games With Regularity

Conor Orr: The Packers’ Offense Is Damaged, and Aaron Rodgers Is Acting Like It

Week 9 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

MMQB Podcast

Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast , in your feed every Monday morning.

