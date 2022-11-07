ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Three crazy Patrick Mahomes stats from Chiefs’ win and a cool one for Travis Kelce

By Pete Grathoff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uV7c3_0j1npEDu00

This just in: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a really good player.

Yeah, this isn’t exactly news, but Mahomes showed once again that he is simply amazing as the Chiefs defeated the Titans 20-17 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball six times for 63 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Mahomes had 509 total yards and the Chiefs had 499 net yards. Yep, Mahomes had 10 yards more than the team effort thanks to sack yards not being included in the total yards gained.

Opta Stats said no quarterback in the Super Bowl era had done both of these in a single game in his career:

  • accounted for 80% or more of his team’s gross pass yards
  • accounted for 80% or more of his team’s rushing yards in a game (with a minimum of 50 rushing yards)

Mahomes did both on Sunday night alone.

NFL Research said Mahomes is the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 400 passing yards and a touchdown passing, along with 60 yards and a touchdown rushing in the same game.

The Chiefs were down 14-6 at halftime but came back and won. It was the fifth straight time in which Mahomes had rallied the Chiefs to a victory despite trailing at the break. It’s the second time Mahomes has done that in his career, per NFL Research.

Only one other quarterback in the Super Bowl era has two such streaks of five or more games: Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Kelce ties Gronk

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 106 yards, the 32nd time he’s had 100 or more receiving yards in a game. That ties Rob Gronkowski for the most by a tight end in NFL history.

1t. 32 Travis Kelce 2013-22

1t. 32 Rob Gronkowski 2010-21

3. 31 Tony Gonzalez 1997-13

Bonus stats

These two stats from Sunday were bonkers. I’m just including them because they caught my eye.

