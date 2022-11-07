ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Best Gifts for the Doctor in Your Life!

By Riely Haven
 4 days ago
iStock

Everyone knows a doctor. Whether it's your personal physician, friend, family member or even your furry companion's vet, you likely have a doctor or two in your contacts. With all the hard work and hours spent in hospitals and exam rooms, doctors deserve gifts they'll use and appreciate. Check out some of our picks and find the perfect gift-giving treat for your favorite M.D.

Best Gifts for Doctors

While hospitals need to be clean and sterile for obvious reasons, it doesn't mean your favorite doctor can't have a little greenery in their office to brighten their day. Of course, plants have the added benefit of being nature's air purifiers. Get them this perfect office-sized palm tree to liven up their space and help them dream of sandy beaches and tropical drinks. Costa Farms Chamaedorea Palm Tree, Live Indoor Plant with Planter, 3 to 4-Feet Tall, $36 on Amazon

How cute is this sterling silver heartbeat charm necklace? It's perfect for the female physician in your life. It's elegant, understated and perfect to wear at work. Sterling Silver Lifeline Pulse Heartbeat Charm Open Heart Pendant 16" Necklace, $25 on Amazon

This gorgeous pen is perfect for the doctor in your life. This sterling silver retractable ballpoint pen can be engraved with the recipient's initials, a symbol or customized wording for an additional fee. Tiffany's Caduceus Pen, $300 at Tiffany's

These gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based snacks and breakfast foods were created by a cardiologist and clinically proven to reduce cholesterol. This starter pack contains a 30-day supply for snacks and breakfast items. Check out their single-serve pancake mixes and their sprinkles to toss over their favorite yogurt or dessert. Step One Starter Pack - Breakfast Foods and Snacks, $135 at Step One Foods

After a long day of dealing with emergencies and breathing in the sterile, sanitized hospital air, this is the perfect way to wind down the day. This lavender aromatherapy balm is a roll-on oil that will bring the calming scent of lavender to their senses and instantly relax them. Lavender Essential Oil Roll On, Pre-Diluted 10ml (Pack of 2), $13.95 on Amazon

This light therapy device from DNA Vibe has four modalities, including red, infrared, magnetic and micro-vibration. It can be used almost anywhere on the body. It's small enough that they can toss it in their briefcase or backpack and take it on the go or traveling. DNA Vibe’s wearable light therapy device, the Jazz Band Live, $160 on Amazon

Most doctors swear by Vaseline and other petroleum-based products. This variety pack contains original, aloe fresh, cocoa butter and Vitamin E versions of the popular household staple. They're also the perfect size to throw into their purse or backpack. Vaseline Blue Seal Series (Variety 4 Pack), $7 on Amazon

I think it's a prerequisite for people in the medical profession to own at least one pair of Crocs. This staple, among doctors and nurses, is a must for long shifts on their feet. Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog, Black, $42 on Amazon

For anyone, including doctors and nurses, getting enough exercise and sleep are two of the key components to staying healthy. The Oura ring tracks sleep patterns, heartbeat and more. This sharp looking ring is filled with cool tech and plenty of functions so that people can get the most out of their health routines. There's also a limited edition Gucci Oura Ring. Check it out here. Oura Ring, $349 at Oura

If they're a side sleeper, this a perfect pillow to get the best night's rest. This Honeydew side sleeper pillow is adjustable to conform to the precise contours of their head and neck. Honeydew Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow, $129.99 on Amazon

I received a pair of Allbirds once as a gift and they are by far some of the most comfortable sneakers I've ever worn. The doctor in your life will thank you for these sneaks every time they spend hours walking on that hard hospital tile! Allbirds Wool Flyer Waterproof Running Shoes, $170 at Allbirds

What a fun tumbler for that doctor in your life! The stethoscope engraving on the tumbler can be personalized with a name or phrase of your choice. Since we're all about reusable products, why not make it a cute one too? Personalized Laser Engraved Stethoscope Tumbler, $25 on Amazon

Medical professionals are appreciative of the human form. Artist Leonardo Da Vinci showed his appreciation for that form with his Vitruvian Man drawings over five centuries ago! Show your doctor that you appreciate them with these coasters. Leonardo Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man Coasters, $21 on Amazon

This mini-massage gun is perfect for working those tight muscles after a hard workout or hours on their feet in the ER. It includes four different attachments and is USB rechargeable. Sharper Image Powerboost Move Massage Gun with 4 attachments, $80 on Amazon

Every doctor should have a medkit nearby. This MyMedic emergency pack is filled with essentials needed for almost every minor injury imaginable. MyMedic has a variety of packs ranging for their small Sidekick version (around $70) to this larger version. They also offer customizable versions as well. MyMedic Sidekick Emergency Pack, $70 at MyMedic; My Medic Large Advanced First Aid Kit, $375 on Amazon

After a long day at work, let your doctor wash the day away while listening to their favorite tunes. With this waterproof wireless shower speaker, they can easily connect to their favorite Bluetooth device and listen to calming classical orchestrations or jam out to their favorite rock band. Tribit AquaEase Bluetooth Waterproof Wireless Shower Speaker, $40 on Amazon

Can you really enjoy tea without a beautiful mug to drink it out of? This ceramic tea mug comes with an infuser and lid to keep your tea warm as you sip it. Tea Forte 14 oz Ceramic Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid, $26 on Amazon

While coffee is for the morning, I think a relaxing tea is best in the evening, when they're winding down the day. Check out this tea sampler, which includes classic varieties like earl grey, jasmine green and other interesting flavors like ginger lemongrass and chamomile citrus. Tea Forte 20 Assorted Variety Handcrafted Pyramid Tea Sampler Gift Set, $35 on Amazon

Gardening can be calming and therapeutic, but we don't want our favorite doctors knee deep in dirt and fertilizer while at work! Give them this kitchen herb kit with a self watering planter so that they can snip their own basil, dill and other herbs to jazz up their meals from the hospital cafeteria. Ferry-Morse Kitchen Herb Kit with Planter, $19.99 at Ferry Morse

This reusable notebook is great for the environment. Instead of throwing away sheets and sheets of paper, this Rocketbook reuseable notebook has multiple pages where you can take notes, erase text (with the included Frixion eraseable pen) and write new notes. This particular notebook also has calendar and task pages too. Download the app and they can transfer their notes to a laptop as needed. Comes in letter (8 1/2" x 11") or executive (6" x 8.8") sizes. Rocketbook Fusion Reusable Notebook, $30+ on Amazon

These wireless earbuds are a great gift for anyone, especially a doctor who may want to drown out the rest of the world during a quick break from the chaos of it all. Tribit MoveBuds H1 Wireless Earbuds, Waterproof, Bluetooth Enabled, $90 on Amazon

This HEPA air purifier is perfect for the office. It's small enough to stay discreet while cleaning the air around them. Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto, Timer, Filter Indicator, and Eco Mode, $200 on Amazon

This weighted blanket goes great with the Honeydew side sleeper pillow and feels like a nice big bear hug all night long. Eli & Elm Weighted Blanket, 100% Cotton, Queen Size, $330 on Amazon

This petite humidifier keeps skin moist and dewy. It's the perfect size for the office or bedroom. Hey Dewy Wireless, Rechargeable, Self-Care, Skin-Nourishing, Hydrating, Portable Cool Mist Humidifier (Pearl), $60 on Amazon

This heart-shaped knotted pillow is great for the heart surgeon in your life! It's a perfect piece of decor for the office couch or chair. Soft Plush Knotted Pillow Heart Knot Cushion, $31 on Amazon

This amazing air purifier is perfect for a small room or office (up to 200 square feet) and is portable so that they can take it with them when traveling. With its HyperHEPA filtration technology and bladeless fan, this air purifier quietly removes 99% of the toxins in the air. IQAir Atem HyperHEPA Desk Air Purifier, $399 on Amazon

