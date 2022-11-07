Saturday, Nov. 12th, is the annual “Kick-Off to Winter” mini expo hosted by the Salida Chamber of Commerce. Mix and mingle with your neighbors and local businesses as we kick off winter season! From 5 pm to 7 pm, everyone is invited to the SteamPlant’s Ballroom for beer tastings from Elevation Beer Co, and delicious food from Moonlight Pizza & Pub! This event is free to attend.

SALIDA, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO