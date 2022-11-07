Read full article on original website
Chaffee County Patriots Monthly Meeting Tonight
Chaffee County Patriots will hold their monthly meeting tonight beginning at 6:30 pm at St. Rose of Lima Church. The meeting agenda calls for a Veteran’s Day tribute followed by a presentation on the 2nd amendment and pistol safety fundamentals. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has been in radio and...
Friday, November 11th Weather
A mostly sunny and cool weekend is ahead. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for an overnight low of 17. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 37, a low of 11. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 23 with a low...
Gingerbread House Bazaar is Saturday in Buena Vista
Faith Lutheran Church in Buena Vista will hold their annual Gingerbread House Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 12th, from 9 am to 3 pm. You will find seasonal and craft items, stocking stuffers and boxed homemade candy and cookies by the pound. A chili and cornbread lunch will be available from 11am to 1pm.
Dark Sky Initiative Featured on Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science Program
The Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program will be on the International Dark Sky Association and local dark sky initiatives that are underway. Jinan Martini and Dominique Naccarato will give information regarding the impact of light pollution on wildlife, humans, and the energy wasted by excessive lighting. The program begins...
Salida Elks Lodge Veteran’s Day Dinner
The Salida Elks Lodge #808 is honoring area veterans tonight with a Veteran’s Day Dinner. Doors open at 5:30pm, Welcome and Meal begins at 6 pm. The evening is free to all veterans and their families. The Salida Elks Lodge is located at the intersection of 3rd and E...
Thursday, November 10, 2022 Weather
A quick moving snow producing system is moving out leaving mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. A dry and cool weekend is ahead. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 47. Look for an overnight low of 19. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 41,...
Wednesday, November 9th Weather
Strong winds today will be blowing in a chance of rain and snow for tonight and tomorrow. Those winds will be gusting to 40 mph out of the southwest. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 61. Look for an overnight low of 31. The San Luis Valley...
2nd Annual Christmas Mountain Run is November 25th
The 2nd annual Christmas Mountain 5 mile and 1 mile run is scheduled for Friday, November 25th in Salida. Race begins at 10 am, giving participants time to sleep in after Thanksgiving, and then relax before heading back to downtown Salida for the annual Parade of Lights and the lighting of Christmas Mountain.
Salida Chamber of Commerce Hosting ‘Kickoff to Winter’ Saturday
Saturday, Nov. 12th, is the annual “Kick-Off to Winter” mini expo hosted by the Salida Chamber of Commerce. Mix and mingle with your neighbors and local businesses as we kick off winter season! From 5 pm to 7 pm, everyone is invited to the SteamPlant’s Ballroom for beer tastings from Elevation Beer Co, and delicious food from Moonlight Pizza & Pub! This event is free to attend.
Chaffee County Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Kettle Bell Ringing Season
Individuals and teams of volunteers are needed for the Salvation Army’s annual effort to raise funds to help local residents in need. The bell ringing campaign takes place at Walmart in Salida and at City Market in Buena Vista between November 25th and December 24th. Money collected locally stays...
The Lighting of Christmas Mountain and Salida’s Parade of Lights is November 25th
The Lighting of Christmas Mountain and Salida’s Parade of Lights are set for Friday, November 25th, starting at 6 pm. Each year during the holidays, Tenderfoot Mountain is transformed into Christmas Mountain with a beautiful display of lights. The mountain will be lit after the Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 25th.
