Tennessee State

November 8, 2022 Election Results

Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. If your county held municipal elections, scroll down to find a link to your local election commission website where the results can be found. We have...
WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible

In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS:. Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Weekend Weather Outlook- Winter Is Coming

Well, it was bound to happen, Some may even see the “S” word over the next few days. In a constantly evolving forecast, here is the latest from the NWS. We will be monitoring as changes to the forecast are made. Take a jacket for tonight’s playoff football games.
Tennessee Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting

NASHVILLE – Tennessee has received the highest form of recognition awarded for government accounting and financial reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Division of Accounts in the Department of Finance and Administration for the report on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Tennessee Higher Education Commission Announces FAFSA Challenge to Kick-Start Momentum-Building Year for College Enrollment

Education leaders across the state are encouraging students to complete the FAFSA by March 1 to take advantage of financial aid dollars being left on the table. The 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) officially opened on Friday, October 1, 2022, for students who plan to attend college. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.
