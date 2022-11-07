Read full article on original website
November 8, 2022 Election Results
Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. If your county held municipal elections, scroll down to find a link to your local election commission website where the results can be found. We have...
$800,000 Tennessee Cash Jackpot Winner Sold in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO/ARDMORE – The thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot may have died down, but the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro won $800,000 from the Nov. 9, 2022, drawing, making them the 118th jackpot winner of this Tennessee-only game.
WEATHER UPDATE 11-12,2022 Morning Sleet Possible
In an ever-changing weather forecast, as the first blast of winter hits us, here is the latest from the NWS:. Rain showers and sleet likely before 9am, then a chance of rain showers between 9am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee to Open Tennessee Residence for Christmas Tours
Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced the Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for 2022 Christmas Tours beginning on December 2. The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year, “The Gift of. Giving,” will portray the various ways Tennesseans...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
Weekend Weather Outlook- Winter Is Coming
Well, it was bound to happen, Some may even see the “S” word over the next few days. In a constantly evolving forecast, here is the latest from the NWS. We will be monitoring as changes to the forecast are made. Take a jacket for tonight’s playoff football games.
Tennessee Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting
NASHVILLE – Tennessee has received the highest form of recognition awarded for government accounting and financial reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Division of Accounts in the Department of Finance and Administration for the report on the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
2022 Tennessee College Football Schedule – Week 11
Here is when and where to watch your local college football teams this weekend. Austin Peay (6-3) @ Kennesaw State (5-4) 12 PM on ESPN+. Western Carolina (4-5) @ ETSU (3-6) 12 PM on ESPN+. Samford (8-1) @ Chattanooga (7-2) 12:30 PM on ESPN+. Bethel (10-0) @ Cumberland (3-6) 1:30...
Tennessee Higher Education Commission Announces FAFSA Challenge to Kick-Start Momentum-Building Year for College Enrollment
Education leaders across the state are encouraging students to complete the FAFSA by March 1 to take advantage of financial aid dollars being left on the table. The 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) officially opened on Friday, October 1, 2022, for students who plan to attend college. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree.
Middle Tennessee Electric, Tennessee Environmental Council to Break Ground on Pollinator Habitat
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) and Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) are partnering to establish a one-acre native pollinator habitat at MTE’s solar field in College Grove. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at noon. MTE commissioned its 1-megawatt solar field in College Grove, TN in November of...
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 2 Playoffs
Week 2 of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books and we’ve got final scores for you. The scores below feature the nine following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. Davidson County. Clarksville 6 at Cane Ridge 42. CPA 21 at...
Our Top 5 High School Football Games to Watch for Round 2 of the Playoffs
The TSSAA playoffs continue this weekend with plenty of Middle Tennessee high schools getting one step closer to the championship. Here are our picks for the best matchups and games you won’t want to miss. Friday, November 11, 2022. Smyrna (10-1) @ Beech (10-1) This is a very intriguing...
Page Wins Thrilling Game Against Mt. Juliet to Advance to Next Round of the Playoffs
Mt. Juliet- 39 Page (10-2) moves onto the quarterfinals in the 2022 TSSAA Playoffs after holding on to defeat Mt. Juliet (9-3). The first quarter of this game started fairly slow with only one touchdown being scored. Jon’Mikael Crudup got this game started for the Golden Bears and gave them the lead with seven minutes left in the first period.
