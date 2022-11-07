Troubled exchange FTX has resumed withdrawals, according to a CoinDesk report, and outflows data on Etherscan, a tool for viewing transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. Why it matters: FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, sent panic through the crypto markets when it quietly stopped permitting withdrawals on Tuesday morning. The firm is scrambling to find new investors in order to stave off collapse.

