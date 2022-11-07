Read full article on original website
FTX collapse is looking a lot like crypto's Lehman moment
If Tuesday was crypto's Bear Stearns moment — the day that a central player in a financial ecosystem collapsed into the arms of a much bigger rival — then Wednesday was its Lehman Brothers moment, with that same central player simply imploding into a balance-sheet hole of unknowable size.
Crypto exchange Binance walks away from acquiring rival FTX
A day after having agreed to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX, Binance announced on Wednesday it was nixing the deal, stating that the company's "issues are beyond our control or ability to help." Why it matters: FTX went to Binance for help in an 11th hour bid to secure much...
Tether's USDT stablecoin depegs from dollar for a brief window
Tether's stablecoin, and the US dollar it's supposed to be pegged to, briefly diverged on select crypto exchanges in an echo of market turmoil that followed the collapse of Do Kwon's Terraform Labs in May. Why it matters: Contagion. FTX.com's insolvency and the threat of it going bankrupt is rippling...
Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's call with investors
Dozens of venture capitalists yesterday logged onto a Zoom call with FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, to learn more about the crumbling crypto exchange into which they'd invested around $2 billion. Why it matters: Less than an hour after the call ended, Binance tweeted that the deal was dead. During the...
FTX's U.S. business is in trouble
When global crypto exchange FTX imploded earlier this week, a spokesperson declared that the company's U.S. affiliate was separate and solid. Be smart: That was wishful thinking. What to know: FTX US is indeed legally distinct from its global sister, based in California instead of in the Bahamas. It has...
Sequoia Capital says it did proper due diligence on FTX
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital on Wednesday sent a letter to investors about its investment in FTX, the global crypto exchange that suddenly collapsed after being valued at over $30 billion. Why it matters: Sequoia is arguably the most successful venture capital firm ever, having made early investments in such...
BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX turmoil
Crypto lender BlockFi announced on Twitter that it would halt withdrawals per its terms and conditions, blaming "lack of clarity" into FTX — which has extended it a line of credit — and its affiliated companies. What they're saying: "We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding...
Homeowners lost more than a trillion dollars in equity
The housing market has returned to earth. Home sellers can't just name a price and expect buyers to pay; meanwhile over a trillion dollars in wealth in the form of home equity has evaporated. Why it matters: Think of this less as a crash and more as a correction. The...
FTX starts bankruptcy proceedings and Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief of FTX.com, capping the insolvent crypto exchange's 11th hour hunt for capital to stay afloat, which ended Friday morning. FTX Group companies, which includes FTX Trading Ltd as well as FTX US, started Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S., according to a statement. John Ray...
FTX.com has resumed withdrawals
Troubled exchange FTX has resumed withdrawals, according to a CoinDesk report, and outflows data on Etherscan, a tool for viewing transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. Why it matters: FTX, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, sent panic through the crypto markets when it quietly stopped permitting withdrawals on Tuesday morning. The firm is scrambling to find new investors in order to stave off collapse.
