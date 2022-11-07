ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson leads all rookies in pressures (24) and sacks (4.5), and now the Detroit Lions hope to move him inside more. And that’s not a new idea, but it’s worth noting that Aaron Glenn said it’s a goal to move Hutchinson inside more, starting with this weekend’s game against the Chicago Bears. Glenn said the Lions wanted to move their prized rookie inside last week against the Packers to create some pass rush from the inside.

