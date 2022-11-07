Read full article on original website
THE WINTER DRIVER’S EDUCATION REGISTRATION PROGRAM DEADLINE IS NEXT WEEK
Winter Driver’s Education registration is open now until Thursday, November 17th, at 4:30 pm. Students must be at least 15 years old by Mach 31st, 2023, to register for Driver Education. The fee is $325 and must be paid before the first day of class. Please complete the Driver Education form and email it to Mr. Trostad at christrostad@isd593.org or mail it to Highland School, 801 Central Avenue North, Crookston or drop it off at Crookston High School. Driver Education forms may be picked up in the office at Crookston High School or downloaded.
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
Crookston’s Home Delivery Meals are canceled today. Polk County is honoring Veterans Day on the week of November 7-13 by taking part in ‘Operation Green Light’, a new national collaborative initiative to support military veterans by shining green lights at the county buildings’ flag poles. Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.
CHS FFA OFFICER TEAM TRAVELS TO INDIANAPOLIS FOR 95TH NATIONAL FFA CONVENTION
The Crookston FFA Officer Team traveled to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. On their way, they stopped and toured the Caterpillar Visitors Center in Peoria, Illinois. Crookston FFA started their day Thursday, October 27th, 2022 with the opening session of the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo at...
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY OPENS THE SEASON AT THE RALPH AGAINST THIEF RIVER FALLS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is coming off one of their more successful seasons in quite a while going 15-9-1 last season losing in the Section 8A Title game 7-0 to Warroad. The Warriors would go on to win the Minnesota State Class A Championship. The Pirates will have most of their team back with the addition of a couple more to start the 2022-2023 season when they travel to Thief River Falls to meet the Prowlers at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Prowlers were 6-17-2 last year and lost to Warroad 9-1 in a Section semi-final last year. The Pirates beat Thief River Falls twice last year, 7-1 early in Crookston and about mid-season they won 4-2 in a game played in Red Lake Falls. Game time is 7:30 PM and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 7:00 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and it can also be heard across the nation by going to the KROX RADIO LIVE Stream link at the top of this page.
CITZEN ARCHIVIST TOM ASKJEM WILL GIVE A PRESENTATION AT CLIMAX LIBRARY PROGRAM ON MONDAY
Join the Climax Public Library for a presentation and exhibit by citizen archivist Tom Askjem featuring the many historical relics he’s uncovered while excavating antique outhouse pits. His presentation and exhibit will be held at the Climax Community Center and are offered as part of the Climax Community Club’s November meeting on Monday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. This program is offered free of charge and all are welcome.
Athlete of the Week – Mackenzie Aamoth
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Swimmer Mackenzie Aamoth. Aamoth is a senior this year at the Crookston High School and has been one of the driving forces behind the team for the past few years. “Mackenzie has always been a great leader to all of the girls over the years,” said Crookston swim coach Marley Melbye. “It goes far beyond the pool as well. She is definitely someone her teammates look up to. She’s been instrumental in keeping the program alive and making sure we have enough girls to keep going each year.”
FERTILE-BELTRAMI TAKES ON OGILVIE IN STATE FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINALS
The 10-0 Fertile Beltrami Falcon Football team is back in the Minnesota State High School Football 9-Man playoffs this year after finishing state runner-up last year. They will start the state playoffs today as they take on the Ogilvie Lions (8-2) at Grand Rapids at 4:00 p.m. today. KROX Radio...
CROOKSTON CIVIC MUSIC LEAGUE TO WELCOME JEEYOON KIM OF 2022-23 ENTERTAINMENT SERIES
Crookston Civic Music League members can look forward to the second concert offered for the 2022-2023 Entertainment Series. Classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim will be coming to Crookston Monday, November 14, 2022. The show will be held at the Crookston High School Auditorium, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Jeeyoon Kim will delight her audience with a sparkling combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range, and impeccable technique.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS REACHES OUT TO RESIDENTS TO REMOVE DISEASED TREES BEFORE SPRING
Over the summer and fall, the Crookston Public Works Department has been monitoring and working with the public to remove several trees infected by the Dutch Elm Disease. A disease caused to elm trees that causes them to wilt and die and one that is contagious to healthy trees in various ways. To counteract the disease and prevent it from spreading to other healthy trees around the city, Public Works Director Brandon Carlson and other workers in the department have been inspecting areas with infected trees and have sent letters to private property owners to remove any diseased trees from their property.
SPORTS FEEVER – November 10, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) At least mother nature is getting the terrible weather out of the way early…..right?? Let’s hope so. The first round of the state tournament football tournament has had some changes because of the weather. Kittson County Central vs Mountain...
INCUMBENTS DOMINATE ELECTION IN CROOKSTON AREA
MAYOR – — Incumbent Mayor Dale Stainbrook won reelection by 392 votes over current City Councilman Clayton Briggs. Stainbrook will get his. Stainbrook was taken aback by the results but was thankful that the city believes he has done a well enough job in the two years after he was appointed as the mayor and looks forward to serving as the mayor once again. With the chance to serve another term for the city, Stainbrook looks forward to continuing more of the work he and the council have begun this year. “It’s a big thing with the housing, childcare, and Ag Innovation Campus. They’re going to be up and running soon, which will hopefully be a spinoff business,” Dale Stainbrook explained. “They’re also going to be looking for housing and the daycare, and hopefully, Epitome Energy comes on board, and we’ll see how that goes. I think if we can get some major players that bring employment into the city, I feel that it’ll be robust for our downtown, and maybe we’ll get some smaller spinoff businesses.”
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
Fosston Doctor Recognized by MN Department of Health for Lifetime Work
The Minnesota Department of Health and its partners recently announced the 2022 Rural Health Awards winners, and a local Fosston doctor is one of the recipients. Dr. Wesley Ofstedal is one of three honorees for this year’s Rural Health Awards. He will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the MN Department of Health. According to the Department of Health, the Rural Health Awards recognize “dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and well-being of their rural communities.” The announcement of this year’s winners was made this morning in time for National Rural Health Day, which is November 17.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY AND BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CROOKSTON AND POLK COUNTY
WEST POLK-NELSON-GRAND FORKS-GRIGGS-STEELE-TRAILL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CROOKSTON, EAST GRAND FORKS, LAKOTA, MCVILLE, ANETA, TOLNA, GRAND FORKS, COOPERSTOWN, FINLEY, HOPE, MAYVILLE, HILLSBORO, HATTON, AND PORTLAND AT 12:10 P.M. CST ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 P.M. CST THIS EVENING…. A BLIZZARD...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS ADVISES PUBLIC ABOUT COMING SNOWSTORM
With the coming snowstorm, the Crookston Public Works Department is ready for another winter and more storms in the coming months and is starting with tomorrow’s winter storm. With the forecast calling for potentially over a foot of snow over the next two days, Public Works is asking residents...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 9, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Abraham Sigurd Lee, 37, of Thief River Falls, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Nicholas Donald Nelson, 25, of Georgetown, for DUI. Tarius James Seas, 23, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault to the same victim within ten years of...
Weather Related Announcements
A BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for much of the region from midnight to 4:00 a.m. CST Friday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I -29 from Fargo to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are still present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL START WINTER HAZARD AWARENESS WEEK ON MONDAY
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Division is participating in the state-wide Winter Hazard Awareness Week campaign, which will take place November 14th – 18th, 2022. Winter Hazard Awareness Week is promoted by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Division of Homeland Security Emergency Management. This week allows Minnesotan’s an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the hazards we face each winter season. These hazards include dangers from winter weather, dangers from heating sources, and ventilation issues, just to name a few.
