As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO