ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ

As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
FLORIDA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Who owns the most land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week

Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes

The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy