Former Hurricane Nicole’s rain and wind has reached NJ
Former Hurricane Nicole, now downgraded to a Tropical Depression, is still on track to impact New Jersey with heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon, coming to an end by Saturday morning. Rain that overspread the area Friday morning will get heavier in the afternoon and evening with gusty winds....
NJ braces for rain, strong winds, power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole
New Jersey is preparing for the impact of what's left of Tropical Storm Nicole on Friday. The storm made landfall in Florida in Vero Beach in the overnight hours of Thursday with 75 mph winds plunging over 333,000 electric customers into darkness and threatening coastal homes already weekend by Hurricane Ian a month ago.
Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ
As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
NJ residents captured the spectacular fall foliage
We're just about a week or so past peak and the colors of fall are quickly fading to grey in New Jersey. This year seemed to be one of the more colorful years of the past few. Leaf peepers all over the state got some pretty good shots of Mother Nature's display.
Who owns the most land in New Jersey?
In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
That NJ Vegan Food Festival you’ve been waiting for is here
It’s time to step outside of your comfort zone and indulge in some of the finest vegan food NJ has to offer. The Meadowlands Expo Center will be hosting a Vegan Food Festival this weekend from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 13 and there will be endless vegan vendors that you can get to know.
Will the cost of gasoline ruin your Christmas in New Jersey?
Gasoline prices in New Jersey have been shooting higher lately and drivers are trying to figure out what’s going to happen next. According to Tom Kloza, the global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, the recent uptick in the cost of gas only really represents a price wobble.
What to do with all those New Jersey apples
If you're like many families in New Jersey, you just couldn't resist taking a ride on the back of a tractor flatbed this fall to go pick apples. A few weeks back just about the whole extended family went apple picking at Russo's Farm in Tabernacle. You line up and...
This beer was chosen as the highest rated in New Jersey
There is no shortage of variety of beer in New Jersey. The Garden State is full of microbreweries and each has its own unique look and taste. VinePair did a deep dive into Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers to come up with the highest-rated beer in each state. They established...
NJ scofflaw owes Port Authority $60K for years of toll cheating
A man whose last known address is in Manalapan is subject to a summons from the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for what the agency described as a breach of an agreement to pay just over half of what he is said to owe in unpaid tolls and administrative fees.
The best NJ day trips for this time of year
Just because it's getting colder and the days are getting shorter doesn't mean you still can't go out on day trips in New Jersey. One of the many things that are so great about Garden State is that we have places to go and things to see all year round.
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week
Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
How you can help unfortunate NJ residents this holiday season
This is the time of year when we start thinking about the people who are less fortunate. And New Jersey people are some of the most generous people in the country. Holiday charities bring out the best side of New Jerseyans. One of the most heartwarming gestures I have seen...
The country’s most patriotic teen visits NJ to do a special task
There’s always a story about a teenager doing something exceptionally unique and amazing and 17-year-old Preston Sharp is one of them. From the age of 10, this California teen has had an interest in shining light on war veterans as his grandfather was buried in a cemetery where many graves were unnamed and bare.
Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes
The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
Blue laser pointed at plane landing at NJ’s Teterboro Airport
TETERBORO — A blue laser was pointed at a small business jet as it landed at Teterboro Airport late Tuesday afternoon. The FAA said Air Alsie #6771 was arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul around 5 p.m. when the crew reported the cockpit was lit by the laser. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.
