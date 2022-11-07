Read full article on original website
Related
1-on-1 with Rams head coach Sean McVay on quarterback situation ahead of Cardinals game
Rams head coach Sean McVay talks to Curt Sandoval about quarterback Matthew Stafford being in concussion protocol.
Emoni Bates scores career-high 30 in EMU's loss to No. 22 UM
Emoni Bates showed flashes of his promise, but his career-high 30 points wasn't enough for Eastern Michigan to take down No. 22 Michigan
College football schedule for 2022 season
2022 college football scheduleWeek 11, Nov. 11 Colorado at USC Week 11, Nov. 12 Maryland at Penn State Florida State at Syracuse Louisville at Clemson Miami (FL) at Georgia Tech North Carolina at Wake Forest Pittsburgh at Virginia Virginia Tech at Duke Wisconsin at Iowa Boston College at NC State ...
Comments / 0