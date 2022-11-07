ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH.com

News 8 partners with CT Foodshare for the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive is coming up on November 19th! News 8 has once again partnered with CT Foodshare to bring thousands of meals to those in need. “Our goal for this Thanksgiving is to collect and distribute more than 50,000 Thanksgiving meals,” explains...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Specialized Emergency Care for Seniors

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Justin Cahill, Interim Chairman, Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Department. Dr. Cahill explains that, “One-Size Emergency Department care doesn’t fit everyone, and our older population can have some special needs.”. In response, they are now...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: Risk of myocarditis between COVID-19 vaccines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — In today’s health headlines, researchers have compared the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Will our current vaccines be enough to protect against new COVID variants that are popping up and government officials warn of a bad winter ahead?. Dr....
WTNH.com

In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor visits Bear Path Elementary School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On a sunny Thursday afternoon, News 8 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor met with third graders at Bear Path Elementary School in Hamden. They had just finished studying the weather, so they enjoyed talking about snow, storms, tornadoes, and how meteorologists predict them. Watch previous In Your...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH.com

Christian “Opus” Lawrence: Father, Author & Heavy Metal Musican

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – November is Epilepsy awareness month, and one local musician has dedicated his new book, titled ‘Break When I’m Dead’, to his son who has the disease. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Christian “Opus” Lawrence, who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Vets Rock takes place this Friday at Mohegan Sun

(WTNH) – Vets Rock 2022 is kicking off this Friday, November 11 at Mohegan Sun. Vets Rock celebrates active-duty military and veterans for a day of valuable programs and resources. The day kicks off with opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m., which will be presented by News 8’s Gil Simmons.
MONTVILLE, CT
WTNH.com

I-291 west reopens after South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-car crash closed a portion of I-291 in South Windsor Wednesday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just after 8 a.m., shutting down two lanes between Exits 4 and 3. All lanes have since reopened. See our live...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH.com

Ex-Yale coach gets 5 months in admissions bribery scandal

BOSTON (AP) — The former Yale University women’s soccer coach whose cooperation with authorities helped blow the lid off the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal by leading the FBI to the scheme’s mastermind was sentenced Wednesday to five months in prison. Rudy Meredith, head coach at Yale...
NEW HAVEN, CT

