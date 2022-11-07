ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire

A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the torso in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in East New York Monday morning, police said. Authorities found Eric Rentas with gunshot wounds to the face and torso in front of 565 Euclid Ave. at around 11:30 a.m., police said. Rentas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY

