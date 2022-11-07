Read full article on original website
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Girl, 10, repeatedly punched in face by Bronx subway attacker
A mom and her young daughter were repeatedly punched in the face in a random subway attack, police said Friday as they released images of a suspect.
Exclusive: Bronx father, NYPD apprehend attempted kidnapper
News 12 spoke to the father who fought off an alleged kidnapper to save his daughter in the Bronx Wednesday.
Middletown man indicted for murder in stabbing death of Wallkill man
The Orange County District Attorney's Office says JeffreyHarris was repairing a fence when 23-year-old Damante Stansberry repeatedly stabbed him.
Police: Queens man arrested for carjacking woman at gunpoint Williston Park
Detectives say a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked SUV on Stratford Avenue around 7:25 p.m. when an unknown male subject approached her.
Police: Man accused of summer Brownsville shooting arrested in Maryland
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who detectives say shot at a police car in Brownsville over the summer and injured the officers inside.
Police: Peekskill shooting victim was targeted
The shooting happened on Central Avenue, not even a full block way from the police station.
Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire
A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
Police: Connecticut man stabbed woman inside her Hempstead apartment
The female victim was also inside screaming after police say she was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital.
Police: 4 men wanted for entering Shirley school, drawing graffiti in in classroom
The incident happened on Sept. 26 at approximately 9:45 a.m.
NYPD: Shots fired at officers who approached car with wanted suspects inside
Members of the FDNY were on scene to respond, and the FDNY says they have taken six police officers to Kings County Hospital. The condition of those officers is unknown at this time.
Principal: Firearm found in backpack of kindergartner at Boys Prep Bronx Elementary
A firearm was found in the backpack of a kindergartener at the Boys Prep Bronx Elementary school, according to the school's principal.
Bridgeport author who published book on JFK's assassination killed in NYC shooting
A grief-stricken family came together on the East Side of Bridgeport hours after receiving the worst possible news. Myron Dukes, 48, was born in the PT Barnum community but was raised on the East Side. He was found shot in the head in the back seat of a Range Rover that crashed into another vehicle in Queens around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Man accused of shooting 2 Newark officers faces new charges, will stay jailed
Kendall Howard was already charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other charges, relating to the Nov. 1 incident.
Man fatally shot in the torso in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in East New York Monday morning, police said. Authorities found Eric Rentas with gunshot wounds to the face and torso in front of 565 Euclid Ave. at around 11:30 a.m., police said. Rentas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No […]
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field Worker
BRONX - The man accused of being the “Subway Psycho” who fatally stabbed a Mets’ maintenance worker on a Bronx subway platform for no reason has been charged with murder.
Surveillance footage captures man breaking into West Babylon restaurant, stealing from tip jar
Owners of Alitalia Pizzeria & Restaurant say repairs will cost over $1,000.
Police: Suspect of fatal Brooklyn shooting was victim's mother
The NYPD revealed Tuesday the suspect of a fatal Brooklyn shooting in October is the victim's mother.
Merrick man says he lost over $9,000 after check was stolen and washed
Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison previously spoke about a check that was stolen from a mailbox and cashed for $52,000.
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
