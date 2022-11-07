ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Explosions, massive fire at Symrise Plant in Brunswick, firefighter injured

Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of an explosion at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick Friday morning. The plant has been evacuated. A one-mile evacuation zone has been ordered in the area and a three-mile shelter in place radius has been enacted, Glynn County Communication Director Katie Baasen told First Coast News. The fire has been contained, she said, adding that it's still a "big fire."
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

At least 3 explosions in fire at Brunswick chemical plant; neighborhoods evacuated

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update: Glynn County officials just held a briefing shortly after 6 p.m. on new developments from the Symrise plant. It has been reported that fire fighters used extra precaution battling the blaze. Due to the contaminants, extra safety measures need to be taken. Progress was slowed earlier in the day because a tank was not vented safely, and first responders needed to be pulled back to safety.
BRUNSWICK, GA

