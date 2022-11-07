Read full article on original website
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
No, experts say Brunswick residents are not at risk after the chemical plant explosion
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A fire and explosion at a chemical plant in Brunswick left people living in Glynn and Camden counties worried about the lasting impacts. QUESTION: Are there health risks from the chemical plant explosion?. ANSWER: No, not in this case. SOURCE: Jacksonville Fire and Rescue’s public information...
Building in Island Pointe Apartments in Jacksonville is a 'total loss,' after fire, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are on the scene of a fire at Island Pointe Apartments at 1000 Island Point Drive on Jacksonville's Northside. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Chief Eric Prosswimmer says the building the fire started in is a "total loss." According to Prosswimmer, JFRD called JEA at...
San Marco businesses open dry after Nicole, some roads still closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's a part of town where flooding is certain and the folks know what to do. San Marco seems to have lucked out with Tropical Storm Nicole. People opening their businesses Friday morning say they're dry. A few roads are still shut down as of Friday...
Video captures electrical fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX viewer Garrett Krehbiel sent in video of an electrical fire that appears to be power lines on the ground. This is off Levy Road and Violet Street. In the video you can hear the buzzing and see the flames, followed by smoke, then more...
Evacuations following explosion at Syrmise Plant
Evacuations following explosion at Syrmise chemical Friday morning in Brunswick, Ga. Credit: Renata Di Gregorio.
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
Explosions, massive fire at Symrise Plant in Brunswick, firefighter injured
Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of an explosion at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick Friday morning. The plant has been evacuated. A one-mile evacuation zone has been ordered in the area and a three-mile shelter in place radius has been enacted, Glynn County Communication Director Katie Baasen told First Coast News. The fire has been contained, she said, adding that it's still a "big fire."
St. Johns County residents asked to shelter in place during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Tropical Storm Nicole to discuss areas of concern. Sheriff Robert Hardwick named Vilano Beach, County Road 13 and Downtown St. Augustine as potentially dangerous areas for flooding. He asked that residents shelter in place for the remainder of the storm.
‘I’m blessed to be alive’: Northside home severely damaged after neighboring tree crashes down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on Jacksonville’s Northside is desperately searching for answers and financial help after a neighboring tree severely damaged her home Wednesday night. Eula Copeland has lived in her home just blocks from the Trout River for more than 25 years. A massive tree, around...
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Two power lines are down in Middleburg. Treat these intersections like a four-way stop, Emergency Management said.Getty Images. Clay County Emergency Management issued an alert Thursday at approximately 11 a.m. that two intersection traffic lights are down and without power in Middleburg.
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months
Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.
Exposed Dunes, high tides, and scattered debris was left on Mickler’s Landing
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Exposed Dunes, high tides, and scattered debris was left on Mickler’s Landing Beach after Tropical Storm Nicole hit the area. Early Friday morning, a group of surfers came to check the waves. “We really don’t get to much waves during the summer season...
4:30 high tide on St Johns River north of Palatka. Neighbors flooded.
The tide has not receded more than 6" all day. The winds have been relentless. Several neighbors flooded. Credit: Hollis Bliss.
Clay Electric working to restore residents’ power after Tropical Storm Nicole
The Clay Electric outage map shows residents with current power outages.Clay Electric Co-Op Clay Electric has restored all but 36 power outages in Clay County as of 10 a.m. Friday after 11,000 residents experienced outages Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
San Marco businesses, residents prepare for Nicole and impending flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's rinse and repeat for San Marco businesses and neighbors. Sandbags in front of doors and lifting valuable items off the floor in anticipation of Hurricane Nicole. 'Rusted: A Vintage Market' has lifted items in its store off the floor to prevent it from being damaged...
At least 3 explosions in fire at Brunswick chemical plant; neighborhoods evacuated
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Update: Glynn County officials just held a briefing shortly after 6 p.m. on new developments from the Symrise plant. It has been reported that fire fighters used extra precaution battling the blaze. Due to the contaminants, extra safety measures need to be taken. Progress was slowed earlier in the day because a tank was not vented safely, and first responders needed to be pulled back to safety.
Strong wind gust causes semi to overturn on Dames Point Bridge, blocks all lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An overturned semi-truck closed all lanes Thursday morning on the Dames Point Bridge, according to Florida 511. The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. as the semi was traveling across the top of the bridge. FHP confirmed that the truck was blown over by a strong wind gust.
County-by-County | Tropical Depression Nicole damage reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole's impact around Florida is widespread. The storm entered the state near Vero Beach early Thursday. While it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, that didn't prevent large areas of damage due to strong winds and heavy rains. Here's what county's around the...
