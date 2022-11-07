Read full article on original website
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
Dach scores twice, Canadiens defeat Canucks
MONTREAL -- Kirby Dach scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Bell Centre on Wednesday. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (7-6-1), and Sam Montembeault made 31 saves after Jake Allen made 41 in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
With Oettinger back in the rink and Blumel on the bench, DeBoer has some decisions to make. The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Islanders in New York on Thursday
Arizona looking for fourth consecutive road win as rookies continue impressive play. Nov. 10, 2022 | 5:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY. The Arizona Coyotes have felt right at home on the road recently. Arizona faces the New York Islanders tonight in the third of 14 straight...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BRUINS
FLAMES (5-5-2) at BRUINS (11-2-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Bruins:. Points - David Pastrnak (20) Goals - David Pastrnak...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'LOTS TO GET MOTIVATED FOR'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt in Boston. "Obviously it's a big game for us, not being able to get a win on this road trip when we felt we had two really good games. It just gets tougher with an opponent that's first in the league and 7-0 at home so, you know what this game means for us, for this road trip. We are on a losing streak so we want to get back in the win column. Sometimes you have to use it as motivation when you're playing the best team in the league. So, lots to play for, lots to get motivated for."
NHL
Bruins Place Mike Reilly On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 9, that the team has placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence. Reilly, 29, has skated in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 339...
NHL
World Cup of Hockey won't be held in 2024
NHL, NHLPA say 'it is not feasible,' hopeful for return in 2025. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday that the World Cup of Hockey will not be played in February 2024. "Over the last year, the NHL and NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next...
NHL
Canes Assign Suzuki To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Ryan Suzuki and assigned him to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Suzuki missed all of training camp due to an upper-body injury and was placed on the injured non-roster list at the start of the season.
NHL
Pollock to referee 1,500th NHL game after bad luck turned to good fortune
On-ice official learned from his father, received critical advice from mother to jump-start career. When Kevin Pollock graduated from college with a degree in electrical technology, he figured he'd get a job with Bruce Power near his hometown of Kincardine, Ontario. A hiring freeze prevented that, so Pollock, who had...
NHL
Fichaud Fond of Fisherman Jersey
Eric Fichaud has fond memories of the Islanders Fisherman jersey and is happy to see it revived as a Reverse Retro. For Eric Fichaud, the Fisherman jersey holds special meaning. The former Islanders netminder and the jersey both came into the league in the 1995-96 season, so Fichaud associates the jersey with his best early memories in the NHL.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Wild (6-6-1) at Kraken (8-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Formula to make it six straight: Kraken have scored 3+ goals in 12 games, tops in the NHL, including the last 10 straight. Martin Jones has surrendered four goals in last four games. November 11, 2022. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ESPN+ and Hulu | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One:...
NHL
Devils Host Sens, Look for Eighth Straight Win | PREVIEW
The Devils are rolling with seven straight victories and will host the Ottawa Senators who have lost six in a row. On the heels of their seventh straight victory, the Devils look to keep things rolling against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen...
NHL
CBJ recall D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman David Jiricek to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Christiansen, 23, recorded one goal and an +1 plus/minus rating with four shots in eight...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Fleury, Wild Shut Out Kraken
The only goal of tightly-played game was good bounce/unlucky bounce, and a future Hall of Fame goalie took care of the zeros. Five times you win, some time you lose. The Kraken dropped a 1-0 affair to Minnesota Friday night, ending a five-game winning streak at the hands of Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who just over a week ago surrendered four goals to Seattle.
NHL
Postgame Report | Thompson scores twice in loss to Vegas
Tage Thompson scored a pair of goals for the Sabres in a 7-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights inside KeyBank Center on Thursday. Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Asplund also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 28 saves. Logan Thompson made 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who were led...
NHL
Recap: Capitals 5, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay falls to the Caps in the opener of a home-and-home set between the teams. The Lightning fell 5-1 to the Capitals on Friday night in Washington D.C. Not much went right for the Bolts in this one. The offense couldn't break through until it was too late, with...
