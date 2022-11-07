Lakers Rumors: Bills Simmons Reports Trading Anthony Davis Is ‘Plan B’ If Season Doesn’t Turn Around

Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Prefers Team To Make Moves Now & Not Wait Until Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are at a real crossroads not only in the current season, but for the foreseeable future of this franchise. The team as currently constructed around LeBron James and Anthony Davis is far from a championship contender and the fact that this year’s draft pick will likely be swapped with the New Orleans Pelicans only makes things worse.
Lakers Rumors: Some Within Organization Don’t Believe Pacers’ Myles Turner & Buddy Hield Make L.A. Title Contenders
With the Los Angeles Lakers getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season, a lot of the focus has been on what trades they can make off the floor as opposed to what they’re doing on it. The most popular possibility that the Lakers have been linked...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says 2-8 Start Is ‘Hard Pill For Me To Swallow’
At the beginning of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were were a historically bad shooting team but were able to stay in games due to some excellent defense. With Anthony Davis as the centerpiece, the Lakers were able to lock down teams for long stretches, allowing them to hang around even when they struggled offensively.
Russell Westbrook Wants Lakers To Focus On Present Instead Of Looking At Big Picture
Yes, there is still a lot of basketball left to be played in this 82-game NBA season. However, not many teams who have started 2-9 like this year’s Los Angeles Lakers have made the postseason. History is not on the Lakers’ side when it comes to making the playoffs...
Patrick Beverley Reveals Message In Lakers Locker Room After 2-9 Start
To put it lightly, the Los Angeles Lakers’ start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been a disaster as they currently sit at 2-9. The Lakers’ latest loss came on Wednesday night at the hands of the L.A. Clippers. Not only was it their ninth straight loss to the in-city rivals, but it was also the Lakers’ fourth straight loss overall, all by double digits.
Lakers News: LeBron James Feels Nets’ Kyrie Irving Should Be Able To Play After Giving Apology
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made headlines this past week when he spoke out about former teammate and current Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Irving was suspended by the Nets and lost several sponsorship deals, including potentially Nike, when he shared a documentary on his Twitter account that had anti-semitic views.
Anthony Davis Speaks On What He Can Do More Of To Help Lakers Win With LeBron James Missing Time
With the status of superstar LeBron James in question following a groin injury he suffered on Wednesday night, even more pressure will be put on big man Anthony Davis to lead the Los Angeles Lakers. Even with LeBron on the court, the Lakers have struggled and now sit at 2-9...
Lakers Rumors: L.A. To Resist Trading First-Round Picks If Team Continues To Struggle
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is off to an unideal start as the team is just 2-8 while ranking dead last in offensive rating so far. Though it is still early, the Lakers are already in danger of seeing this season go down the drain leading many to call on general manager Rob Pelinka and the front office to make some moves to improve the roster.
Lakers News: LeBron James Suffered Groin Injury In Loss To Clippers & Will Undergo Testing
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the L.A. Clippers 114-100 on Wednesday, but really the story of the night concerned LeBron James. James had one of his best outings in a while, scoring 30 points on the evening on an efficient 12-of-22 from the field. However, he exited midway through the fourth quarter and did not return to the game.
FOCO Selling New LeBron James Bobbleheads In Home Lakers Jerseys
FOCO launched new LeBron James bobbleheads on Friday morning, with the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star modeled in their limited-edition ‘bighead’ form. Both bigheads feature James in an action pose atop a thematic Lakers base. His name is displayed on the front and the Lakers logo is featured on the base. Both versions of the bobblehead stand approximately 10 inches tall.
Lakers News: LeBron James Says Extended Rest Is Only Thing That Can Help Foot Injury
The last time the Los Angeles Lakers were 2-8 was the 2014-15 season when they won just 17 games. Optimistic energy is difficult to find while evaluating the Lakers considering much of the Lakers’ success depends on multiple factors, none more important than LeBron James’ health. James has...
Lakers News: NBA Unveils 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms
As the years have gone by, the uniforms and jerseys of teams have become more and more important as well as a major source of revenue. The Los Angeles Lakers have long had one of the more iconic looks in all of sports with their purple and gold color scheme, but they have also produced some of the best-looking alternate uniforms as well.
