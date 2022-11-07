Read full article on original website
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
NBC Sports
LeBron drops 30, then leaves latest Lakers loss with groin injury, MRI coming
If Lakers fans thought things couldn’t get worse after watching their team fall to 2-9 on the season, losing their ninth-straight game to the Clippers, they were wrong. LeBron James slowly walked off the court with 5:41 left in the game and went straight to the locker room, not to return. After the game, coach Darvin Ham called it leg soreness, but it’s a tweak to his groin and LeBron will get an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity.
NBC Sports
Kemba's message for Tatum, Brown is paying dividends for Celtics
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have blossomed into one of the NBA's best duos on a championship contender. But they didn't get here without a little help. Tatum and Brown have endured plenty of adversity over their five-plus seasons as Boston Celtics teammates, most notably speculation that they couldn't coexist, which only heightened after the team suffered a first-round exit in the 2021 postseason.
NBC Sports
Phil Knight casts doubt on Kyrie Irving's future with Nike
Nike and Kyrie Irving are likely done for good. That's at least according to Nike co-founder Phil Knight who told CNBC this week that he doubts the shoe manufacturing giant would go back to having a relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star. "I would doubt that we go back," Knight...
Johnson leads Spurs past injury-riddled Bucks 111-93
Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night.
NBC Sports
Is Ainge bothered by Jazz's hot start? Ex-C's GM gives candid answer
This is not what Danny Ainge anticipated when he began his rebuild of the Utah Jazz. The former Boston Celtics president, who took over as Jazz CEO last year, changed the course of the franchise by trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Moving on from the star tandem signaled the organization was prepared to "tank" its way to a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.
NBC Sports
Poole: Brace for Warriors ugliness that even Steph can't prevent
The Warriors' dreary state was vividly illustrated Monday night, when they stepped onto their home court with a show of energy, determined to rinse a 0-5 road trip, and needed four minutes of perfect shooting to do it. If Stephen Curry or Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green miss any of...
NBC Sports
Warriors unveil City Edition uniforms designed by local artist
The Warriors officially released their new City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday. The uniforms, which feature several roses on the jersey and shorts, represent the organization's commitment to helping its surrounding community "bloom," per the team website. Drawn up by Bay Area artist Allison Hueman, the...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Has Jayson Tatum risen past Nikola Jokic in NBA hierarchy?
Two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic isn't just a unicorn, he's a Pegasus eating a rainbow, a 6-foot-11 center with a feathery shooting touch and a point guard's vision. His passes alone fill highlight reels, and that's before he drops 28 and grabs 14 in warmups. Celtics fans get their lone...
NBC Sports
Kuzma comes up huge vs. Mavs, without Beal and Porzingis
WASHINGTON -- On a night the Wizards wore pink, Kyle Kuzma chose purple for his postgame press conference. It was a subtle nod of irony, as pink is the color he may be most associated with. Not purple and gold from his Lakers days, or red, white and blue as a member of the Wizards.
NBC Sports
Watch: Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas reunite in heartwarming scene
Some bonds run deeper than basketball, and that's certainly the case with Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas. Smart and Thomas were teammates for two and a half seasons in Boston, where I.T. was traded to the Celtics midway through Smart's rookie year in 2014-15. The Thomas-era Celtics formed an identity as a scrappy underdog that made it all the way to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals behind Thomas' historic season.
NBC Sports
Bergeron gives heartfelt explanation of 'special bond' with Marchand
You won't find a better duo on and off the ice than Boston Bruins forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. These two players have been linemates for about a decade, and few tandems have been more productive. Bergeron is a five-time Selke Trophy winner and has scored 20-plus goals in nine consecutive seasons. Marchand has scored above a point-per-game rate for six seasons in a row -- 506 points in 420 games over that span.
NBC Sports
Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury
For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
NBC Sports
How Red Sox' qualifying offers impact Bogaerts, Eovaldi in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are on the clock with two of their top free agents. The Red Sox extended $19.65 million qualifying offers to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday as both players enter free agency. Bogaerts and Eovaldi have until Tuesday, Nov. 15, to accept their...
NBC Sports
Sonya Curry reveals Klay thanked her for uplifting IG comment
Mothers tend to know best, even when they aren’t your own. Klay Thompson learned that in the best way after Sonya Curry, mother of his teammate Steph Curry, offered him some heartfelt advice during a tough time last month. In a recent appearance on the “Your Mom” podcast, Sonya...
NBC Sports
Draymond loves Ja’s cockiness, clarifies Dubs-Grizzlies beef
The back and forth between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is carrying over into the 2022-23 NBA season and the teams haven’t even faced each other yet. The tension from last season intensified in the conference semifinals when the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in a six-game dogfight. But the...
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo's Warriors return can unlock Poole's scoring
SAN FRANCISCO -- As fans wait and debate, Warriors players and coaches are more than confident that a Jordan Poole offensive explosion is on its way in no time. When Poole takes the floor Friday night at Chase Center for the Warriors' battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he should do so with a sigh of relief.
