If Lakers fans thought things couldn’t get worse after watching their team fall to 2-9 on the season, losing their ninth-straight game to the Clippers, they were wrong. LeBron James slowly walked off the court with 5:41 left in the game and went straight to the locker room, not to return. After the game, coach Darvin Ham called it leg soreness, but it’s a tweak to his groin and LeBron will get an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity.

1 DAY AGO