Marin County, CA

Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area

Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them

SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns

One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study

(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service.  A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation.  Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places

Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
Swim at Your Own Risk—Bacteria Contaminates Local Beaches

Biohazard signs line the beach at Aquatic Park after recent rain could have introduced bacteria containing E. coli into the ocean—the origin of the bacteria is unknown, but many suspect it is rain-related. San Francisco’s beach quality hotline noted “elevated bacteria counts” at Aquatic Park and Sunnydale Cove at...
