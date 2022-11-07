Read full article on original website
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
Greater Milwaukee Today
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
SFist
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
Here's how much rain fell across the SF Bay Area
A cold front dumped rain that was heavy and fierce at times, leading to some flooding on roadways.
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
sfstandard.com
These Bay Area Dispensaries Offer Lifted Gift Packages While Supporting Cannabis Equity
As we settle into cool days and long nights, snuggling with a joint in hand never sounded so good. Celebrate “Weed Wednesday” (i.e., the day before Thanksgiving) with The Standard’s holiday guide to Bay Area dispensaries, where you can find the perfect gifts for loved ones in need of TLC—tinctures, lighters and concentrates, that is.
There's A Secret Tiled Staircase In A San Francisco Garden With Breathtaking Views & It's Free
If you're looking for free things to do in San Francisco, CA where you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank, then the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps belong on your bucket list. Located in San Francisco's Golden Gate Heights Neighborhood, this community art project began in the early 2000s...
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Original Joe’s Expanding to the East Bay
The Union Street fixture known for dishing out "traditional, old-school Italian entrees, steaks, and seafood" is planning to open a new location.
Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet
SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service. A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation. Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
Smart & Final is opening another grocery store location in the South Bay
The store is slated to open in December.
7x7.com
Like Butter: Life is smooth inside this 1926 Presidio Heights home, asking $11.35 million
There's a lot to like about this lovely yellow home. Built in 1924, she's a classical three-story beauty with several elegant windows, all ornately framed from the outside, set against the lush Cypress and eucalyptus trees of the Presidio. With the Presidio Golf Course barely more than a block to...
nomadlawyer.org
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
daytrippen.com
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places
Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
KRON4
24th Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest returns to the Bay Area
Founder and artistic director from the San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest, Micaya joined Jessica Wills with details on the upcoming festival. Watch the clip for a performance from some of the top talent in hip hop dancing.
sfstandard.com
Swim at Your Own Risk—Bacteria Contaminates Local Beaches
Biohazard signs line the beach at Aquatic Park after recent rain could have introduced bacteria containing E. coli into the ocean—the origin of the bacteria is unknown, but many suspect it is rain-related. San Francisco’s beach quality hotline noted “elevated bacteria counts” at Aquatic Park and Sunnydale Cove at...
An eight-car garage and an indoor ice hockey rink: A look inside Silicon Valley’s luxury homes
Even with the market cooldown, demand for homes priced at $5M and up remains steady. During a year that has seen a residential real estate market cool-down thanks to rising interest rates and other economic and political factors, the Midpeninsula’s luxury home market has not been immune from its effects.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
