Reilly Hamer
4d ago
He bet TEN MILLION DOLLARS. I cringe at the thought of a two dollar wager in a slot machine. 😰 😬 😨
Reply(1)
10
M.ROUX
3d ago
👍CONGRATS TO HIM❗🎉..I WENT TO HOUSTON..To visit my parents 9 days prior to the the game..I urge my dad to drive to the Lousiana boarder(2 hrs) to WAGER $ 50., but he was too tired for the trip..HUGE MISTAKE❗..Had I wager( just ) $50. the payout would have been a WHOOPING $125,000..Everyone was rooting for 📣Philli..
Reply
5
Richard longo
4d ago
I remember Mattress Mack lost big on the Super Bowl n Kentucky Derby. Congrats on the 75 mil tho
Reply
4
