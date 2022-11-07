Johns Hopkins to examine racism as a public health issue in upcoming panel discussion

BALTIMORE -- The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host a panel discussion on historical and ongoing forms of racism that impact the public health sector on Thursday, according to school officials.

The discussion will take place between 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which is located at 615 N. Wolfe Street, according to school officials.

People can attend the discussion in person or they can register to attend the event via webcast, school officials said.

The upcoming discussion is the fourth session of a seminar series devoted to understanding racism as a public health issue, school officials said.

Blomberg School's Office of Inclusion, Diversity, Anti-Racism, and Equity and Office of Public Health Practice and Training will co-host the event, according to school officials.

The panelists include: