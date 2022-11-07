Read full article on original website
Gisele Bought Mansion Near Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has reportedly purchased a new Miami Beach area mansion nearby the property where her ex-husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, is building a house, according to Page Six.
Colin Cowherd: Why the Packers Should Bench Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd explains why he thinks the Packers should bench Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season if the Packers lose their next two games against the Cowboys and Titans, which would effectively put them too far out of reach at 3-8 to make the playoffs.
The Stigma Attached to Play-Call Wristbands
Earlier in the week, Pete Carroll took a jab at Russell Wilson by saying he was resistant to wearing a play-calling wristband. 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe explain the stigma that comes with using a wristband at the pro level and tell you exactly how it helps players, be they rookies or Tom Brady.
Colin Cowherd: Why the 8-0 Eagles Will be One-and-Done in the Playoffs
Colin Cowherd explains why he wouldn’t be surprised if the undefeated 8-0 Eagles turn into another colossal one-and-done underachiever come playoff time.
Update on Josh Allen's Injury Status For Upcoming Week 10
Here is the latest health update on the playing status of Josh Allen before the Bills upcoming week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Jay Williams Defends Kyrie Irving: 'I Might Lose My Job'
Jay Williams defended Kyrie Irving amid the intense backlash Irving has garnered since he retweeted a controversial link to a documentary on Amazon that many have labeled anti-Semitic.
Jason Whitlock: Kyrie Irving Saga Proves LeBron Would've Hated Muhammad Ali
Jason Whitlock called out LeBron James and other media elites for their calculated admonishing of Kyrie Irving this past week.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 10 (Nov. 13)
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for Week 10.
Russell Wilson Would Rather Look Good Than Be Good
His stance against wristbands makes him seem like a guy who needs glasses but refuses to wear them.
The Latest on Darren Waller's Injury Status
Here is the latest health update on the playing status of Darren Waller before the Raiders upcoming Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
What Odell Beckham Jr. Wants and What is Available Aren't Lining Up
Beckham Jr. is reportedly close to being cleared for play, but which team should sign the veteran wide receiver? Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington discuss destinations like the Cowboys, Bills, Giants and Packers, but every scenario presents a problem for both the team and OBJ.
Frank Reich Deserves Another Shot at Head Coach
Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington take a deeper look at Frank Reich's time in Indianapolis and believe he deserves another shot as Head Coach in the NFL.
