Suspect Nabbed In Shooting On College Campus In Connecticut After Multi-State Search

A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting at a university in Connecticut that sparked a multi-state search has been captured by police.

Darnell Barnes was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, and charged in connection with a shooting and car crash on Friday, Nov. 4 at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford.

The incident began when West Hartford Police responded to the west side of the campus on a report of a rollover crash around 2:30 p.m., on Friday.

Once on the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot multiple times.

Police said Barnes allegedly shot the driver and rammed the overturned vehicle.

The driver is expected to survive, police added.

Police determined that Barnes was a suspect and his unoccupied black Nissan Pathfinder with New Mexico plates was recovered in Blandford, Massachusetts by Massachusetts State Police on Friday.

During the search, Massachusetts State Police put a message to residents to be on the lookout for the "armed and dangerous," man.

Barnes was charged with the following:

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Evading responsibility

Criminal mischief

Assault with a motor vehicle

The case remains open and under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 860- 523-5203 or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at 860-570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov .

