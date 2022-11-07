Read full article on original website
QC women invited to have a ball at Skylark
Women all need a break today, and QC girls of all ages (well, 21-101) can have a ball at The Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, at a new Babs Ball on Friday, Nov. 18. Event coordinator Suzon Robbins has organized a fun night (7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.) “where we can all dance in reckless abandon, our ovaries vibrating on an existential level,” she said Thursday. A Big Mama DJ will be playing music from the ’60s on “and it will definitely be a female-friendly night of love and happiness,” she said.
2nd showing added for new Hero Street film
Since the world premiere screening Saturday of “An Infantryman From Hero Street” has sold out, an encore showing at the Putnam Giant Screen Theater is scheduled Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. “An Infantryman from Hero Street,” the fourth episode in the Fourth Wall Films “Hero Street” documentary...
Local author event November 13 at Skylark
The Artsy Bookworm — a bookstore at 1319 30th St., Rock Island — is holding a local author conference and book fair Sunday, Nov. 13 at Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island. The event, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature books for sale and signing from the following authors:
Yoga and QC beer = lots of fun
Sarah Wendland of Davenport loves yoga and loves the varied tastes of local craft breweries. So it makes perfect sense that she runs Bends & Brews, a five-year-old business that brings yoga to some of the Quad Cities’ best beer makers. These classes are all levels — from beginner to experienced yogi, so everyone can enjoy. Most locations are 21+ (unless otherwise stated), and you need to BYO mat and buy your own booze.
QC Rising Stars | Mary Gold
Entrepreneurs have to start somewhere and a 14-year old Davenport girl is starting her jewelry business from her bedroom. We were joined by Mary from Marygold Earrings to show off all of her creations!. For more information visit https://sites.google.com/view/marygold21/work.
Country star Carrie Underwood returns to Moline
Just three nights after performing at the CMA Awards opening tribute to Loretta Lynn, country superstar Carrie Underwood will return to the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Saturday, Nov. 12. The 7:30 p.m. concert brings the 39-year-old 8-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year back to Moline...
Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit
When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
Tribute to Schubert at QC chamber music concert
Chamber Music Quad Cities will present “A Schubert Sampler” on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. CMQC marks the 225th anniversary of Franz Schubert’s birth with performances of his beloved “Trout” Quintet and his seldom heard “Notturno” for piano trio, according to an event release. Rounding out this especially warm and lyrical program are duos by Rossini (Duetto in D Major for cello and bass) and Grieg (the third violin sonata in C Minor).
REVIEW: New QC ‘Jurors’ guilty of greatness
Don’t tell Mike Schulz, but I have never actually seen the 1957 classic film “12 Angry Men,” nor its 1997 all-star made-for-TV remake. I have no good reason, since I love murder mysteries, crime dramas, thrillers, etc. In a way, that was an advantage going into see the new Playcrafters production, “12 Angry Jurors,” which opened last weekend at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
Dancing unicorn takes to roof of QC school
Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island truly scaled new heights when it came to creating a unique incentive for Student Hunger Drive donations. For the second year in a row, Eugene Field collected the most donations for the Student Hunger Drive out of all the Rock Island-Milan School District schools. They collected 89 boxes (more than 6,000 cans) and $1,622 in monetary donations for the River Bend Food Bank’s annual Student Hunger Drive.
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with drive-thru Thanksgiving meals
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal. ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.
Student artwork on display, reception set for Friday
The best works of art by Monmouth College students are on display in the Len G. Everett Gallery on the upper level of the College’s Hewes Library. The Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition will be on display through Dec. 7. Thirty-eight artists entered a total of 82 artworks, and jurors Steve and Marsha Carleson selected 35 works by 22 artists to appear in the show.
2nd annual Christmas tree lighting coming to K-Square
The city of Davenport and Downtown Davenport Partnership on Thursday announced that the second-annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (often known as K-Square), 119 E. 3rd Street. The free family-friendly event will feature Quad City Arts carolers kicking off the holiday...
Festival of Trees opens to public with 30th Holiday Parade
This year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees will celebrate 37 years as Quad City Arts’ largest annual fundraiser, running at Davenport’s RiverCenter from Nov. 19 to 27. It features a spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth & homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money in support of arts education and local arts programs throughout the Quad Cities.
Group O donates baseball fundraiser money to LULAC
As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O partnered with the Quad Cities River Bandits this season to celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples,” Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.
PHOTOS: Veterans Day parade in Davenport
After an unseasonably warm week, it was a chilly day for the Veterans Day parade in Davenport. Photographer Jeff Cook captured several scenes from the festivities, including a ceremony in which 92-year-old Korean War veteran Barry Smiley of Davenport received his third Purple Heart.
EM student aims to be one of WIU’s youngest grads ever
Western Illinois University Information Systems student Ella Lingafelter will graduate with a bachelor’s degree this spring at just 18 years old. On track to earn Summa Cum Laude honors, Lingafelter plans to pursue her master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Illinois, according to a Wednesday WIU release.
Police allege suspect paid for bag, not items inside, at Home Depot
A 36-year-old Muscatine woman is behind bars after police allege she put merchandise in a tote and paid only for the bag at the Bettendorf Home Depot checkout. Katie King faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second office, court records say.
Student Hunger Drive sets new record
After a record year in 2021, Quad Cities students came back hungry to top it. And in the 36th year — with renewed energy and a drive to do even more good during this challenging year — the 2022 Student Hunger Drive brought in a collective 817,038 meals from 16 area high schools and their elementary and middle school counterparts, according to a Thursday release from River Bend Food Bank.
Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash
A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
