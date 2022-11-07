ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Voters elect 2 incumbents, 1 newcomer to Muskegon school board

MUSKEGON, MI – One newcomer will join two incumbents to serve on the Muskegon school board, voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the polls. Incumbent Christine Hamel was the top vote-getter, receiving 5,419 votes, and retained her seat on the seven-member school board, according to Muskegon County’s unofficial election results.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Buying weed in Muskegon could get considerably easier with new rules

MUSKEGON, MI – Buying weed in Muskegon could become considerably easier with the addition of drive-through windows at some marijuana dispensaries. Drive-throughs, allowed only at some cannabis establishments, and curbside sales have been tentatively approved by the Muskegon City Commission. The planning commission also agreed to the changes to...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago

I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids honors veterans with annual parade

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Hundreds gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on Friday evening to watch and participate in the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade began on Division Avenue under the I-196 overpass and moved through downtown, ending at Veterans Memorial Park with a remembrance ceremony. Numerous military groups and veterans organizations participated.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

