RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
Kent, Ottawa counties saw record midterm turnouts Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent and Ottawa county voters cast their ballots in record numbers Tuesday, Nov. 8, shattering previous turnout records for midterm elections. In Kent County, 301,027 of the county’s 510,238 registered voters cast their ballot Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
Snyder wins state House seat representing most of Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Democrat Will Snyder will be headed to Lansing to represent much of Muskegon County in the state House 87th District after a victory at the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8. Snyder defeated Republican Michael L. Hausien by a tally of 19,292 votes to 12,040 votes, according...
VanWoerkom defeats 2 challengers to get another term in state House
Republican Greg VanWoerkom is returning to the state House after winning a three-way race at the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, for the 88th District. VanWoerkom defeated Democrat Christine Baker by a count of 6,538 votes to 5,119 votes, according to Muskegon County’s unofficial election results. Independent candidate Marv Bolthouse...
Voters elect 2 incumbents, 1 newcomer to Muskegon school board
MUSKEGON, MI – One newcomer will join two incumbents to serve on the Muskegon school board, voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the polls. Incumbent Christine Hamel was the top vote-getter, receiving 5,419 votes, and retained her seat on the seven-member school board, according to Muskegon County’s unofficial election results.
Buying weed in Muskegon could get considerably easier with new rules
MUSKEGON, MI – Buying weed in Muskegon could become considerably easier with the addition of drive-through windows at some marijuana dispensaries. Drive-throughs, allowed only at some cannabis establishments, and curbside sales have been tentatively approved by the Muskegon City Commission. The planning commission also agreed to the changes to...
McNeill defeats Kolkema in a landslide victory for Muskegon County judgeship
MUSKEGON, MI – There’s a new judge in Muskegon County after voters picked Tuesday, Nov. 8, between two local attorneys to fill the open role. For the open position on the 14th Circuit Court, Jenny L. McNeill defeated Jason D. Kolkema by a tally of 40,834 votes to 15,880 votes, according to Muskegon County’s unofficial election results.
Election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Nov. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will decide several state, local and federal elections, tax requests, ballot questions and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested races in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
State Rep. Rachel Hood wins 81st state House seat over Lynn Afendoulis
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, has won the race for the state’s 81st House District. With 55% of the vote, Hood beat former state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids, 26,167 to 20,835, according to the unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
GRPD: Fisherman finds body in Grand River
Authorities say a fisherman came upon a body in the Grand River in Grand Rapids Friday morning.
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
See how school board candidates backed by conservative Ottawa Impact group fared in election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative grassroots group that backed the candidates who ousted Republican incumbents on the Ottawa County Board of Commission and secured a majority of seats saw similar success Tuesday in school board races. The group Ottawa Impact in its post August primary press release said...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 11-13, 2022
As winter weather makes its way to West Michigan, thankfully we have a lot of indoor activities this weekend. From Arts and Harvest Festivals to the Grand Rapids Comic Con, to a Bridal and Wedding Expo. There are also concerts, along with hockey and basketball. Something for everyone!. Friday, November...
Incumbents defeated as 3 newcomers will join Grand Rapids City Commission
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids will have three new faces on its seven-member city commission. Two incumbent city commissioners faced challenges Tuesday, Nov. 8, and were both defeated. In the Third Ward race – left open by term-limited Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear – another newcomer also won.
Grand Rapids honors veterans with annual parade
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Hundreds gathered in downtown Grand Rapids on Friday evening to watch and participate in the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade began on Division Avenue under the I-196 overpass and moved through downtown, ending at Veterans Memorial Park with a remembrance ceremony. Numerous military groups and veterans organizations participated.
