Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
Owner of Dearborn's famous Miller Bar dies
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It's a sad day for the famous Miller's Bar in Dearborn. One of the owners, Dennis Miller, died Thursday.Miller's family made the announcement on the bar's Facebook page."We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us, our families and the staff at the bar how grateful we are to have friends and customers who truly care," the Miller family said in the post. "We appreciate your business and we will continue to carry on the Miller tradition of serving our award winning burgers."The bar along Michigan Avenue near Telegraph Road has been...
Detroit News
Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing, business is for sale
A longstanding family business and a go-to for Italian meats, cheeses and desserts, Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing on Nov. 23. Giovanni Chimento opened Alcamo's Market on Fort Street in Detroit in 1952, and about 20 years later relocated it to its current home in Dearborn where his daughter Emily Chimento said they've been welcomed with open arms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get a view beneath the surface of a pond at this Metropark
When it comes to Metroparks, you probably know of all the big ones - Kensington Metropark in Milford, Stony Creek in Shelby Township, or Lower Huron in Belleville. Well, one park that doesn’t get much attention is Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake, and it has one of the coolest views around!
fox2detroit.com
Driver who ingested weed, possessed firearm without license caught going 91 in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was arrested after police said he was speeding and under the influence of marijuana. Michigan State Police patrolling the highways in Metro Detroit stopped a vehicle after flagging it for going 91 mph on I-94 in Roseville. After getting in contact with...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Missing woman left job, boyfriend, Sterling Heights home behind with no notice
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a missing woman left her job, home, and boyfriend behind suddenly last month. Alexandria 'Lexie' Gorman is from Gaylord but has been staying in Sterling Heights. Police said she was last heard from Oct. 16. Her social media accounts have been deactivated, and her phone goes to voicemail.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection. "I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: ‘Reckless’ pickup truck driver crashes into back of car stopped in I-94 traffic -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say. Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it...
Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications
(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here.
Abandoned Detroit townhouses transformed into beautiful apartments in $4.6M renovation
Developers aimed to eliminate a dangerous eyesore while retaining the building’s historic character
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
candgnews.com
Novi Pet Expo set for this weekend
NOVI — The 17th annual Novi Pet Expo, presented by Pet Supplies Plus, will be held Nov. 11-13 at the Suburban Collection Showplace. The 2022 Novi Pet Expo will feature new attractions and training workshops with Sara Carson from “America’s Got Talent.” A special feature stage, wiener dog races and national traveling acts will be among the new features and attractions.
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
candgnews.com
Kitten rescued on I-696 finds forever home
A tiny black kitten named Mouse has found a forever home with foster parent volunteer and Huntington Woods resident Tresse Roby. Mouse was found by foster kitten caregiver Susan Rabaut, of Clawson, while she was driving on Interstate 696. Photo provided by Tresse Roby. HUNTINGTON WOODS/ROYAL OAK — A...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Two-Vehicle Accident In Romulus (Romulus, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle accident on Thursday morning. The accident occurred on westbound Interstate 94 at around 6.50 a.m. The officials reported that the accident involved a Chevy pickup truck that rear-ended a passenger car.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: Who made Detroit-style pizza first?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Tim Kaiser asks…. “What is Detroit-style pizza?”. The short answer. Detroit-style pizza was invented by Gus Guerra and his family...
Ebenezer Church to give away 1000 turkeys Thursday morning
The church, which is located on Dequindre Road in Detroit, will pass out the 100 turkeys until they are gone, and with the cost of groceries going up, that could be just a few hours.
Motorist killed in I-94 hit-and-run crash in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Rescue crews were called at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 9, to the fatal crash on westbound I-94 east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators...
