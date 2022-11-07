Read full article on original website
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
7 of the Most-Liked, Highest-Priced, Denver Broncos You’ll Find on ‘Cameo’
If you're familiar with the "personal celebrity video" service known as "Cameo," it really is something to check out. It's fun, especially when you can line up a video from a great Denver Bronco. How it works is that you choose a celebrity, tell them what to say to your...
The 114th Border War Is Set For Saturday In Fort Collins
Let the war begin. For the 114th time, the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University will do battle on the gridiron for the coveted Bronze Boot and this year, the battleground will be Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Two schools that are separated by about 65 miles on Hwy...
Outpost Sunsport Owner Walks Away After 50 Years in Fort Collins
The longtime owners of Outpost Sunsport - located at 931 E. Harmony Road - are hanging up their proverbial skis, so to speak. Randy Morgan and his wife Nancy have sold the business to a 3-person group out of Montana, led by Riley Siddoway, whose parents live in Colorado. Siddoway is an avid outdoorsman himself and runs a similar business in Montana. He says it will be business as usual at Outpost Sunsport, for both customers and staff as the ownership transition occurs.
The End of An Era: UNC’s Largest and Oldest Tree Gets Chopped
November 9 marked the end of an era at the University of Northern Colorado when the long-standing champion Silver Maple tree was permanently removed from campus. The majestic state champion tree was considered a UNC landmark and had been a staple on the Greeley campus for nearly 122 years. Prior to its removal, it was the oldest and largest tree on the university's grounds.
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
OOPS: Monday’s Powerball Drawing Delayed Due To Technical Error
If you were hoping to wake up this morning and be a billionaire, it looks like you'll have to wait another morning as something weird happened last night. A technical error occurred delaying the drawing of the winning numbers until tonight. A lottery spokesperson had this to say about the...
WeldWerks to Release Little Man Salted Oreo Milk Stout Beer
When the temperatures cool down in Northern Colorado, it becomes one of my favorite seasons. No. Not fall or winter in particular. Stout season. I absolutely love stout beers, but the weather has to be right for them. That season starts now. The cooler the weather, the darker the beer.
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
This Pour Over Martini Bar in Denver Looks Amazing
Have you heard of a pour-over martini? I haven't seen a TikTok video of this super cool place in Denver near the Cherry Creek Mall. Think of a pour-over coffee, then make it a martini. Cretan's is a Mediterranean restaurant that happens to serve these neat libations. Cretan's menu currently...
Denver One of the Worst Places if There was a Dragon Invasion
Let me start off by saying dragons aren't real. But what if they were not just folklore and there were real fire-breathing animals that thrives on treasures? Not a comforting thought at all, but we're playing the land of "what ifs" right now. I am a sucker for medieval movies....
Awesome ‘Free Blockbusters’ Sharing Movies All Over Colorado
You've heard of "Little Free Libraries," the boxes where you can take and/or drop off books to share with others. Well, there's something similar popping up all over Colorado, but these involve DVD's and VHS tapes. They're called Free Blockbusters, and they're sweeping the nation. You'll find five such locations...
Help Starving Kids Worldwide With Slammin’ Famine
Slammin' Famine is out to feed starving kids worldwide and they want your help right here in Northern Colorado. On February 9-11, 2023 at The Ranch in Loveland, CO, Slammin' Famine will be hosting a meal packaging event and they want to invite everyone to attend. "Tuned In to NoCo"...
Meet The City Of Loveland’s New Police Chief
There's a new chief in town. On Thursday, Nov. 10, the City of Loveland, CO named its new Police Chief following an extensive, nationwide recruitment process that has been ongoing for the last six months. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Tim Doran will officially take on the role as police...
Take a Look at Windsor’s Cool New ‘Pour Your Own Beer’ Restaurant/Bar
It's been the talk of Windsor since news came out that a 2-story restaurant/bar with a "pour your own beer wall" was coming. Howlers & Growlers is now open; take a look and find out how that "beer wall' works. Howlers & Growlers TapHouse and Eatery in Windsor, is located...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Ryan Esquibel
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
100 Motorists Involved In Massive Car Crash In Denver
The snow came and went pretty quickly but wow, did it ever leave an impression in Denver this morning. Sure, there have been much bigger storms that have dropped a whole lot more snow and ice but maybe because it was the first one of the season and it came pretty quickly, could have been the cause for this.
Stunning Holiday Light Display Returns To Fort Collins This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year - and I'm not talking about Christmas... yet. Now that Halloween came and went, all focus is on the real holiday season, which happens to be making its grand return to Fort Collins later this week. On Friday, November 4, Old Town...
The World’s First Commercial Space Plane Is Being Built In Colorado
History is, quite literally, in the making in the Centennial State. As you're reading this, the world’s first commercial space plane is being built right here in Colorado - specifically, at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. Meet Dream Chaser, The World's First Commercial Space Plane. The world's first...
Boulder Police Taking New Steps to Solve Infamous JonBenét Ramsey Case
The Boulder Police Department (BPD) and the Boulder County District Attorney's Office (BCDAO) have released an update on the infamous JonBenét Ramsey investigation. The case began on December 26, 1996, when John and the late Patsy Ramsey told police that their daughter, 6-year-old JonBenét, had been kidnapped from their Boulder home. Detectives discovered her remains inside the family residence later that day.
