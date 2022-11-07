ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech basketball programs opens with home doubleheader

By David Collier
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – The wait for Texas Tech basketball comes to an end Monday night.
Both programs open their seasons as part of a doubleheader at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders tip off first against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi at 5:30 p.m., and the Mark Adams’ men follow at 8 p.m. against Northwestern State.

It’s the beginning of the third season under head coach Krista Gerlich.

“I think we’re really excited,” Gerlich said. “I think this team is that they’ve been together a long time already. It feels like because we got to go to Greece. They’re excited about the pieces that we have.”

The Lady Raiders will not be at full strength for the opener against the Islanders. Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott and junior college transfer JoJo Nworie will not suit up for the opener.

The Red Raiders won’t have the injured Fardaws Aimaq for the opener, but Adams has plenty of new faces who will see action on their first game in the red and black, including freshman guard Pop Isaacs and transfer guard De’Vion Harmon.

“(De’Vion) just has a knack for knowing where the ball is and getting a steal,” Adams said. “His energy and leadership are going to lead on the defensive end. Where Pop is more of a two-point guard. He has great passing ability, and he’s one of our best three-point shooters.”
The Red Raiders have won 22 straight home openers and are coming off a 2021-22 season where they were undefeated at home.

“We talked a lot about protecting our house and continuing this tradition, and our fans expect it and our staff certainly does,” Adams said. “But with these new guys, I hope they embrace it like we do, but it’s just a remarkable place to, to coach and get out on the floor and play, and there’s so much energy there that I think it’ll help us in so many ways.”

Both games will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

