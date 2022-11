Franklin Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Township Police

A 63-year-old woman from South Jersey was killed when a deer leaped through her windshield, NJ Advance Media reports.

Karen Juliano of Newfield died as the deer busted through her front and back windshields, police told the outlet.

Franklin Township police were called to Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

