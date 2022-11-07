Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Veteran, Former Fire Chief Wins On ‘Wheel of Fortune’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gary Wood has been keeping a big, fat secret since August, and it’s been pretty difficult to do. The Casper man was among a handful of veterans picked to be on the prime-time television game show “Wheel of Fortune,” where he turned up the winner of $12,300 on Tuesday’s broadcast.
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
county17.com
Casper native Megan Degenfelder wins election to serve as Wyoming’s next superintendent
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican Megan Degenfelder has won the 2022 General Election race for Wyoming superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder, a Casper native and graduate of Natrona County High School and the University of Wyoming, secured 142,511 votes to defeat Democratic challenger Sergio Maldonado Sr. with 43,251 votes in all 23 counties reporting just after midnight, according to preliminary unofficial results from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action
If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
nchsgusher.com
A moose is on the loose…Again!
Over the past couple of weeks there have been multiple sightings of a moose near Evansville, Wyo. The moose had most likely been around since around July but just now nearing close to the city of Casper and Evansville. The Wyoming Game and Fish department decided to attempt and relocate the animal, but the moose had other ideas.
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
Final Unofficial Election Results: Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts in Natrona County recorded for the mayor and council races in the City of Mills, and the towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn. The Natrona County Canvassing Board will certify the results on Thursday. The board is composed of Natrona...
oilcity.news
Laird, Nicolaysen, Milne win four-year seats on Natrona County Commission
CASPER, Wyo. — Three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission were up for election this year, and all three will be filled by Republican candidates. Republican Dallas Laird, a former Casper City Council member, secured the most votes in the race to fill the four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Incumbent Commissioners Jim Milne and Peter Nicolaysen secured enough votes to grab the two other seats available, defeating Democratic challenger Tom Radosevich and Libertarian challenger Shawn Johnson.
Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots
The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
2022 ‘Birds And Bucks’ Food Drive Coming November 18th To Casper
It is once again time for the annual 'Birds and Bucks' Turkey and Cash Drive brought to you by Townsquare Media & Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia in partnership with Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Birds and Bucks is one of the biggest and most successful annual community Thanksgiving drives in Casper and helps hundreds of local families in need every holiday season.
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
The Natrona County Ballot Count Begins Tuesday Night
It's all over but the counting. Few if any problems were reported from the 42 precincts where voters in Natrona County cast their ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said Tuesday night. More than 4,000 people cast their absentee ballots at the Clerk's office,...
Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Gena Jensen in Ward I, Michael Bond in Ward II, and Brandy Haskins and Ray Pacheco in Ward III will serve on the Casper city council. Casper City Council Ward I. Gena Jensen: 2,087. - 54.49%
oilcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
oilcity.news
Casper temps plummet, snow likely by Wednesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A blast of winter is arriving after days of mild temperatures in central Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday’s high of 43 degrees will eventually dip to just 10 degrees overnight, with rain and snow likely before 4 p.m. Winds will be blustery at times, with gusts up to 45 mph.
oilcity.news
Leah Juarez defeats Seth Coleman in race for mayor of Mills; challengers gain council seats
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Mills will be getting a new mayor starting in January after Leah Juarez defeated incumbent Seth Coleman in the General Election. Juarez, owner of the Fox Spa, defeated Coleman with 60.43% of the vote, according to the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. A total of 844 votes were cast.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Unboxed: Casper’s round midcentury masterpiece transformed into mixed-use events space
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper had plenty of things to like when Diane and Joseph McGinley moved here a dozen years ago. The mountain, people, and job opportunities being among them. One other thing also stood out to Diane: A bank. “I immediately noticed it,” she said, “and I thought,...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
