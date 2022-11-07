We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. To take care of your skin, you have to be prepared to drop some serious dough on a slew of expensive products and procedures. At least, isn't that what we've been told? Dr. Barbara Sturm's skincare products have something of a cult following among celebrities, and are also some of the priciest on the market: per the Derm Review, the line's 3.4-ounce Super Anti-Aging Serum will cost you $900, for example, without shipping. But what if you could compare the ingredients in products offered by expensive skincare lines, to other, less expensive products out there, to find a worthwhile match for less? As it turns out, you can!

