Get The Look On A Budget: Kendall Jenner's Chic Leather Pants
Kendall Jenner has a leather piece for every season and any day that ends in -y. In March 2022, Jenner's brown leather aviator jacket and matching boots turned heads as she strolled down the Parisian streets in style, per Glamour. Whatever outfit she rocks, the style icon always finds a way to make it her own, as evidenced by her stunning transformation.
Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused
Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.
What Is Corporatecore, The New Fall Fashion Trend?
If we look at runways and street style moments for the past two years, the fashion trend pipeline seems to be following the themes of florals for spring and corporate for fall. And while florals for spring make sense, our yearning for corporate wear, but not corporate life, is clearly a subversive human experience. According to a global study by Cisco, "82% of respondents said the ability to work hybrid has made them happier and more motivated in their role" and most of us aren't keen to get back into the office. The same study showed that 62% of respondents would factor hybrid or remote working into whether they stay at a job or leave.
Why Makeup Artists Love NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Primer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In the wake of the rise of "Euphoria" makeup, bold glitter as part of our beauty routines is clearly here to stay. From light shimmer for daytime to bold loose glitter shadows for nights out, many of us want to run the gamut of glittery looks. Makeup artist to the stars, Mary Phillips, told Refinery29 that glittery eyeshadow is a favorite fall beauty look for many celebs this season. She says, "All of my clients want this shimmery, lash-to-brow, wet washes of shimmer ... I love that glitters are coming back because it's a subtle way of adding something to your normal makeup routine — there's something fun about it."
The Best Affordable Alternatives To Dr. Barbara Sturm
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. To take care of your skin, you have to be prepared to drop some serious dough on a slew of expensive products and procedures. At least, isn't that what we've been told? Dr. Barbara Sturm's skincare products have something of a cult following among celebrities, and are also some of the priciest on the market: per the Derm Review, the line's 3.4-ounce Super Anti-Aging Serum will cost you $900, for example, without shipping. But what if you could compare the ingredients in products offered by expensive skincare lines, to other, less expensive products out there, to find a worthwhile match for less? As it turns out, you can!
Royal Biographer Claims King Charles Was Clueless About Meghan Markle's Background
When the Duchess of Sussex announced her plans to release a podcast, she did so with the intention of investigating, dissecting, and subverting "the labels that try to hold women back" (via Spotify). Naturally, this extends to her own experience, too, with Meghan Markle taking a swing at racial stereotypes in one particular episode. During a lively chat with Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh, the royal defector attempted to dismantle the "angry Black woman" myth.
How Joanna Gaines Inspired Drew Barrymore During Her Divorce
Drew Barrymore is getting real about marriage and intimacy, and we are here for it. The "Charlie's Angels" star recently wrote a very personal essay where she revealed that, following her divorce from art consultant Will Kopelman in 2016, she hasn't been able to be in an intimate relationship. "I'm not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level," she wrote in her blog. The couple share two girls, 10-year-old Olive and 8-year-old Frankie, and have an amicable co-parenting relationship (via Hello!).
How To Pull Off Silver Eyeshadow
Shimmery and metallic eyeshadows are a great way to elevate a makeup look or outfit, providing additional sparkle and shine. Metallic eyeshadows have been pretty trendy for a while, appearing on celebrities and make-up gurus in shades of gold, bronze, and of course, silver (per Blue Mercury). As explained on...
King Charles' Former Aide Names The Prominent Royal Who's Watching This Season Of The Crown
In the run-up to the release of "The Crown"s highly-anticipated fifth season, some were critical of how the Netflix series mixed fact with fiction. In October 2022, the show's creator and writer, Peter Morgan, addressed these concerns during an interview with Variety, stating that while "we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family," viewers should know that this "doesn't mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to [King Charles III] or the monarchy. The show certainly isn't."
Why Katy Perry Was Drawing Comparisons To Britney Spears At The 2022 CMAs
The internet started freaking out when it saw Katy Perry's 2022 Country Music Association Awards look, and not just because she and Carrie Underwood were both queens wearing jeans, providing some of the night's best looks. Perry wore a jean outfit with a plunging neckline, a large bow in the front, and straight-leg jeans. The outfit looked like something out of the early 2000s, though the pop star's makeup and hair didn't leave many more clues as to whether she was referencing the aughts or embracing nostalgic trends.
Rebel Wilson Shares The Connection Her Baby Girl's Name Has With Queen Elizabeth
Australian comedy icon Rebel Wilson just welcomed a new member to her family. The 42-year-old actress announced on Monday that she welcomed her firstborn via surrogate. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making ... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," she wrote in the Instagram caption next to a photo of her baby girl. Congratulations from A-list celebrities flooded the post, including comments from Taika Waititi, Octavia Spencer and movie director Michael Bay. "You teach her to be funny! Rebel you still are the funniest woman I've worked with! So happy for you and your new baby," Bay wrote.
Who Actually Invented Makeup?
Despite inflation and the cost of living skyrocketing across the globe, the makeup industry has seen a huge spike in sales over the course of this past year (via CNBC). Many are still in the process of returning to the office after the pandemic, alongside attending more and more parties, weddings, and other events that give us an excuse to splash out on a new lipstick or eyeshadow palette. In addition to that, these products have the incomparable ability to make you feel better during times of trouble.
