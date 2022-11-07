Read full article on original website
Suspect tied to murder, kidnappings and rapes from metro Atlanta to central Alabama arrested, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A crime spree that stretched from metro Atlanta to central Alabama is over and the accused suspect is locked up. It involved kidnappings, multiple rapes and even murder. The man was arrested during a high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Michael Butler, 35,...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
Alabama Rivers Alliance and Black Warrior Riverkeeper donate films to 18 Birmingham Public Libraries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eighteen Birmingham Public Libraries now house the “Southern Exposure” films series aimed to help educate the public about Alabama’s natural resources. These films explore a once-in-a-generation chance to re-discover a special place at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains.Birmingham Public Library Locations. “We...
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
Birmingham Water Works customers upset over possible rate increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday night's public hearing was full of stories about how customers feel the Birmingham Water Works Board is taking their hard-earned money. People are upset and feel they're already being robbed with current charges. They said they want current issues fixed before they pay a penny more.
Silent walk across crosswalk to remember JSU student Leah Tarvin
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A silent walk was held Wednesday night to remember Jacksonville State University Leah Tarvin. A large crowd gathered in front of Brewer Hall on Highway 21 in Jacksonville, and slowly walked across the roadway, on the same crosswalk where Ms. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Nov. 2.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Three teens were killed after the car they were traveling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire in Cullman County early Friday morning, according to a police report.
Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
Warming stations to open in Birmingham, Anniston this weekend
Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing this weekend, and warming stations will open to help people stay warm. According to a news release, the city of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission and open a warming station to the public Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Jefferson County has cleared half of huge rape kit backlog
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Big things are happening in a small room on the 16th floor of a Birmingham office building. A trio of investigators is quickly eliminating a formerly 4,000 untested rape kit backlog. "It makes me feel great. I think that is a huge success not only for...
Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival
Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Birmingham man dies in crash near Ashville
A Birmingham man died in a crash near Ashville. State troopers say Jawaune D. Morris was killed when the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree early Friday morning. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 231 about eight miles south of Ashville. State troopers are investigating.
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
