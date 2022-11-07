ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvtm13.com

WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Water Works customers upset over possible rate increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday night's public hearing was full of stories about how customers feel the Birmingham Water Works Board is taking their hard-earned money. People are upset and feel they're already being robbed with current charges. They said they want current issues fixed before they pay a penny more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Silent walk across crosswalk to remember JSU student Leah Tarvin

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A silent walk was held Wednesday night to remember Jacksonville State University Leah Tarvin. A large crowd gathered in front of Brewer Hall on Highway 21 in Jacksonville, and slowly walked across the roadway, on the same crosswalk where Ms. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Nov. 2.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdales prepare for Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales preparing for the 75th annual national veterans day parade in Birmingham. Clydesdales have been a staple for Budweiser since 1933. Birmingham beer distributor Adams Beverages are bringing the “gentle giants” to the magic city to lead Alabama's 75th annual national Veterans Day parade.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers were killed in a late-night crash near Grant on Thursday. According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to the scene of an apparent fatal crash on Merrill Mountain Rd. around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 10. The crash scene involved one car and two victims.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Warming stations to open in Birmingham, Anniston this weekend

Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing this weekend, and warming stations will open to help people stay warm. According to a news release, the city of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission and open a warming station to the public Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
apr.org

Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival

Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man dies in crash near Ashville

A Birmingham man died in a crash near Ashville. State troopers say Jawaune D. Morris was killed when the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree early Friday morning. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 231 about eight miles south of Ashville. State troopers are investigating.
ASHVILLE, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

