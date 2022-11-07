ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday

By Leon Stafford - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a 14-year sentence in connection to the bribery scandal that swept Atlanta City Hall in recent years.

Bickers, the get-out-the-vote guru who was credited with helping former Mayor Kasim Reed win his first term in the Atlanta mayor’s office in 2009, was convicted in March on nine of 12 charges from a federal indictment connected to the investigation, including conspiracy to commit bribery, money laundering, wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones, who oversaw the trial, sentenced Bickers to 14 years in prison in September. Her attorneys have said they plan to appeal her conviction.

Bickers, 56, has been on house arrest since that conviction and is expected to report to FCI Marianna at noon Tuesday. The facility is a medium security prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, with just over 1,200 inmates. It is in Marianna, Florida, the seat of Jackson County, Florida.

The prison — which also includes a nearby minimum-security camp — is about 66 miles west of Tallahassee, Florida’s capitol. There have been a couple of escapes from the facility in the past few years, including an escape reported in October.

Caren Morrison, an associate law professor at Georgia State University and a former federal prosecutor, said federal prisons have a better reputation than their state counterparts, but Bickers has still lost her freedom.

“Prison is prison,” Morrison said, noting that there are state prisons that are well run, too. “None of that is going to be that great.

“The stereotype is that the federal prisons are better run, cleaner, more secure, less rampant crime. But there still is going to be crime and danger and unpleasant conditions for prisoners regardless.”

During services streamed on Facebook from her church Sunday, Bickers, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in southeast Atlanta, appeared to be in good spirits. Wearing green camouflage pants and matching vest over a green shirt with white piping, Bickers sang with the church choir, prayed with the congregation and preached.

“Somebody asked me last night, ‘You know, how is it that you haven’t lost your mind?’ I said I did, I lost it a long time ago when I took on the mind of Christ,” she told the congregation.

In the indictment of Bickers, prosecutors alleged she steered some $17 million in sidewalk, bridge work and snow removal contracts to contractors Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr., who previously pleaded guilty and testified against Bickers.

Bickers received some $2 million in bribes in return, using her connections and influence before and after she left City Hall as well as bribing other officials in the process.

“Today a federal jury found that Mitzi Bickers conspired to use her influence as a high-ranking City of Atlanta official to steer lucrative city contracts to those willing to pay bribes,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said in a statement after her conviction. “The illicit arrangement netted millions of dollars for Bickers and the city contractors willing to pay to play.”

Comments / 22

Nan Ely
4d ago

She didn’t take a plea because she thought the folks who had protected her all these years were going to step in on her behalf. Guess she was wrong! She deserves what she got and more! She has been a crook for years! She just got caught!

Reply(1)
12
Universe1
4d ago

Bickers should've taken the plead deal. She wouldn't be looking at serving the better part of 15 years. I guess 95% of that time. Maybe only do about 7 years with a deal. Bet ... pride, arrogance, ego, and thinking she could beat the case got her going to prison for a longer time. Bickers knew she was wrong, trying to be all slick and tricky, taking money by ill gotten means. Then preaching on Sundays about righteousness. I hope she fairs better on appeal, and get that 15 years reduced -- then go and sin no more. 😁

Reply(2)
7
Freddie Gray
4d ago

she deserves every day of what she got and more. God sits high and looks low. she is definitely not a child of God. There are many others who seem to think they can get away from God. She won't be able to play the christian card in prison.

Reply
6
 

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
