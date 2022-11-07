The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:. On 11/7/2022 at 2:09 a.m., Kalispell Police officers responded to the 400 block of 1st Avenue West for an assault with a weapon complaint. During the initial investigation, the suspect was contacted by police and barricaded in his residence. Kalispell Police officers requested SWAT to the scene. SWAT arrived at 6 a.m. and the suspect, 45-year-old Jason Junkin of Kalispell, was taken into custody at around 9 a.m. this morning. He is being held on a (Felony) Assault with a Weapon charge at the Flathead County Detention Center. Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, Whitefish Police and Polson Police assisted in the arrest.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO