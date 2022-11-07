ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Bigfork homicide victims ID'd

The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. The decedents from the incident that occurred on 10/28/2022 have been identified as 62-year-old female Tricia DeMotts and 65-year-old male Stanley Grotberg, both from Bigfork. Investigation has identified both victims had been shot in their home in Bigfork. Investigators are finalizing investigation, have submitted evidence for processing, and information is being submitted to the Flathead County Attorneys office for review.
BIGFORK, MT
Barricaded suspect in downtown Kalispell in custody

The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:. On 11/7/2022 at 2:09 a.m., Kalispell Police officers responded to the 400 block of 1st Avenue West for an assault with a weapon complaint. During the initial investigation, the suspect was contacted by police and barricaded in his residence. Kalispell Police officers requested SWAT to the scene. SWAT arrived at 6 a.m. and the suspect, 45-year-old Jason Junkin of Kalispell, was taken into custody at around 9 a.m. this morning. He is being held on a (Felony) Assault with a Weapon charge at the Flathead County Detention Center. Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, Whitefish Police and Polson Police assisted in the arrest.
KALISPELL, MT
Get Educated

9:19 a.m. A teenager was freaking out because his parents told him to go to school. 1:39 p.m. Someone wearing a Halloween mask and carrying a large knife was walking around Kalispell. 4:38 p.m. Five cows were loose on the edge of the road. 5:07 p.m. Someone called to say...
KALISPELL, MT
Bias Brewing Reopens on Main Street

Since Bias Brewing opened on First Avenue East in Kalispell four years ago, the beer manufacturer had already outgrown its capacity, limiting the company’s ability to adequately distribute its product while staff operated the brewery in tight quarters. But when Kalispell Brewing Company (KBC) was listed for sale earlier...
KALISPELL, MT
Kalispell Appoints New Municipal Judge

The Kalispell City Council at a Nov. 7 meeting passed a motion to appoint former adjutant city attorney Richard Hickel as the municipal court judge until the next general election cycle in 2023. The selection committee recommended Hickel’s appointment, and Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht administered his oath...
KALISPELL, MT
Whitefish Avalanche Safety Workshop to Aid Winter Enthusiasts

For Northwest Montana’s hearty contingent of hibernal habitues with a stake in snow science and safety and a stoke for slashing backcountry powder lines, the Flathead Avalanche Center (FAC) and its growing roster of local programs and online tools has become a critical resource. Not only is the community...
WHITEFISH, MT
Academic Normalcy

Like most parents of school-aged children, I wasn’t surprised to recently read that educational test scores of students in the Flathead Valley, as they have across the nation, declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Does anyone, even if they don’t have children, find the results surprising? All aspects of our lives were affected and will continue to be.
KALISPELL, MT
2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
MONTANA STATE
McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch, Libby

McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch is located in Northwest Montana’s picturesque town of Libby. This authentic working cattle ranch is set in a wide-open meadow at elevations of more than 3,000 feet surrounded by forested mountain terrain. Originally homesteaded in the 1890s, the ranch today still contains certain...
LIBBY, MT
Something Has to Give

The Federal Reserve moved last week to raise its key short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a point for the fourth straight time, making mortgages and other loans more expensive. It’s the latest attempt to tamp down rising inflation without tanking the U.S. economy. The results of which, so far, are a mixed bag.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

