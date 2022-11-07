‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest

Read full article on original website
‘Here’s to Staten Island’: Nonprofit association ushers in new era with rebranded name and look
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Its name and look have changed, but its important mission remains the same. Nonprofit Staten Island, formerly Staten Island Not for Profit Association (SINFPA), is ushering in a new generation of community building, collaboration and coalition with a rebranding, the organization’s leaders and board members announced during a press conference Thursday morning on the Promenade near the National Lighthouse Museum in St. George.
Veterans Day 2022: Staten Island’s ‘Lady Victory’ among 25 patriotic monuments to get ‘bath’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYC Parks’ Citywide Monuments gave 25 patriotic monuments across the city a “bath” so they can look their best in time for Veterans Day on Friday. Among the city monuments getting spruced up are the 10-foot tall 700-pound statue known as “Lady Victory” -- erected in honor of World War I veterans -- who sits in the center of Pleasant Plains Avenue.
NYPD to hold community baby shower at Staten Island outreach event Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. ⎯ The NYPD Community Outreach Division will be hosting a community baby shower event in West Brighton on Saturday. The event will take place at the Staten Island Broadway YMCA, 651 Broadway, from noon to 3 p.m. Expectant mothers will receive necessary gifts and services from...
Staten Island Philharmonic hosts free concert Sunday at the JCC honoring local heroes: Bring your hero and get a shout out!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Philharmonic will present “Beloved Community,” a free concert honoring local heroes, Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. in the Social Hall of the Joan and Alan Bernikow Jewish Community Center located at 1466 Manor Rd. in Sea View. Conducted by...
“Freedom isn’t free”: Veterans honored at Ocean View Cemetery ceremony | Veterans Day 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An overcast sky set the scene of this year’s Veterans Day commemoration at Ocean View Cemetery. The site has been the host of this ceremony since its inception in 1919. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month found Staten Islanders and Veterans alike at the memorial’s base honoring those who have served.
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Veterans Day 2022 in NYC: Is there garbage collection? What is the mass transit schedule?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, when Americans pays tribute to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, is Friday. Federal, state and city government offices and courts will be closed. And to express their gratitude to the United States military, restaurants and retailers are offering deals, discounts and...
Staten Island’s iconic Nunzio’s Pizzeria being replaced by a kitchen cabinet showroom
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The smell of fresh garlic and crisp pizza dough has been gone from Grant City for the past three months -- the August closure of Nunzio’s Pizzeria leaving a gaping vacancy at the corner of Hylan and Midland and a scar on the heart of pizza purists throughout the borough. But a new business is now rising in the iconic pizzeria’s place, its non-food-related signage painful proof that garlic knots and calzones will no longer be served at that address.
Through poetry and music, Sacred Heart School gives thanks to Staten Island veterans
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, students and staff at Sacred Heart School in West Brighton were able to give their thanks to veterans during a special ceremony earlier this week. The school resumed its traditional Veterans Day assembly, which included...
Cleaning up ‘No Man’s Land’: Here’s how NYC plans to clear neglected Staten Island areas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City has earmarked $14.5 million to create a cleaner city by upgrading cleanliness protocols across the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams’ ‘Get Stuff Clean’ initiative has committed to clean more than 1,000 ‘No Man’s Land’ neglected areas around the city. The plan includes increasing litter basket service, expanding camera enforcement against illegal dumping, and bringing on additional rat exterminators.
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Multi-state listeria outbreak linked to Staten Island: 5 key things to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this week linked a multi-state listeria outbreak to a deli on Staten Island, with infections reported in five states in addition to New York, including: Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and California. “A contaminated food likely...
A first peek at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree ahead of its journey to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is officially on its way to Manhattan, after it was cut down in Queensbury, N.Y., on Thursday. The 82-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce was chosen to take center stage at Rockefeller Center this year -- donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, N.Y. It is traveling more than 200 miles by flatbed to arrive in Manhattan on Saturday, where it will eventually be illuminated for the world to see.
Staten Island Amazon worker allegedly pulled alarms, sprayed extinguishers on employees: Source
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A large number of police and fire personnel responded to the Amazon complex in Bloomfield on Friday morning after an employee allegedly pulled a fire alarm and sprayed fire extinguishers in the building and on employees, according to multiple sources. The FDNY was summoned to...
‘We still need to look good on Zoom’: Educator launches jewelry, accessory shop in Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A long-time educator working with at-risk youth, Elizabeth ‘Isa’ Morgan had tapped into her creative side to launch an online jewelry and accessory business just before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shuttered the globe. At that time, she brainstormed ways to market her products to...
Staten Island Obituaries for November 11, 2022
Basil McDonnell, 71, passed away Nov. 8, 2022 at the Staten Island Care Center. He was born September 16. 1951 to Alonzo and Netta (nee Crocitto) McDonnell. He attended St. Peter’s High School and Staten Island Community College. He was a lifelong Islander growing up in West New Brighton relocating approximately twenty years ago to the Mariner’s Residence. He was as unique as his first name. in fact, he embraced it as a sign of his individuality. Although he did not obtain a college degree, he was a lifelong learner. He focused on science, mathematics and philosophy. He instilled a love of science in two generations of nieces and nephews, who will carry his curiosity with them throughout life. Read the full obit on SILIve.
Look familiar? The corner of Jewett and Forest avenues through the years | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The corner of Jewett and Forest avenues in Port Richmond has always been busy with commerce and travel. Growing up in the area, we walked that way often to go shopping at “The Plaza” with my mom, and later it was up Jewett Avenue to all of my friends who lived up in Westerleigh.
SIEDC seeks artists to participate in $300K North Shore Art Trail Initiative
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) has issued a “Call to Artists” for its North Shore Art Trail Initiative, and is ready to pour over $300,000 into this vision as it seeks up to 40 art installations to beautify the area. “Over $300,000...
A contentious exchange between defense crash expert, prosecutor at trial of Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a contentious day on the witness stand Thursday in Supreme Court, St. George. What started on day six of the Robert Mustari trial as frustration on the part of Justice Mario F. Mattei over an absentee detective, ended with prosecutors attacking the methods, and ethics, of a crash expert called by the defense.
Staten Island politicos credit top of ticket for strong GOP showing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A little more than 12 hours removed from the results of Tuesday night’s election, those in the know about Staten Island politics said they saw the top of the ticket lead a strong charge for the local Republican party. Both Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R-East...
