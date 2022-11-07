‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest

Basil McDonnell, 71, passed away Nov. 8, 2022 at the Staten Island Care Center. He was born September 16. 1951 to Alonzo and Netta (nee Crocitto) McDonnell. He attended St. Peter’s High School and Staten Island Community College. He was a lifelong Islander growing up in West New Brighton relocating approximately twenty years ago to the Mariner’s Residence. He was as unique as his first name. in fact, he embraced it as a sign of his individuality. Although he did not obtain a college degree, he was a lifelong learner. He focused on science, mathematics and philosophy. He instilled a love of science in two generations of nieces and nephews, who will carry his curiosity with them throughout life. Read the full obit on SILIve.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO