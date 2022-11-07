ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

KSNT News

Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Thieves steal $1,000 photo from Manhattan alley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for three men who stole a $1,000 photo from an alley in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that officials with the City of Manhattan reported a theft in the 1300 block of Laramie St. Officials indicate that...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Ohio passenger sent to hospital after rear-end collision on Highway 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a car from Ohio was sent to the hospital after the vehicle was rear-ended along Highway 40. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 364.5 on U.S. Highway 40 with reports of a crash.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
KSNT News

Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Court announces treatment program for veterans in jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County 3rd Judicial District Court announced that it will implement a Veteran’s Treatment Court (VTC) as alternative treatment program for incarcerated military veterans. The court will be implemented Jan. 1, 2023. The program allows eligible veterans to voluntarily participate in a 12-18 month...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

County attorney, detective, business owner vie for open Morris Co. judge seat

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A county attorney, detective and local business owner will vie for a judge seat set to open in Morris County. Kansas Courts says that the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, to interview nominees for an open district magistrate judge seat in Morris Co. It said the vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 7

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Kemp, John S. 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Letourneau,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

24-hour Holton internet outage caused by cut fiber

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An internet outage that lasted for more than 24 hours and affected customers in the Holton area was caused by a cut in the fiber. Centurylink - now called Brightspeed - says technicians were hard at work on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fix a cut fiber that disrupted internet services for many customers in the Holton area.
HOLTON, KS

