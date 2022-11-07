Read full article on original website
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
Belleville Police attempt to locate suspects in string of Family Dollar thefts
BELLEVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Belleville Police are attempting to locate the suspects in a string of Family Dollar thefts in North Central Kansas. The Belleville Police Department says around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, a theft occurred at the local Family Dollar. Assistant Chief of Police Jon Strowig said...
Thieves steal $1,000 photo from Manhattan alley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for three men who stole a $1,000 photo from an alley in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that officials with the City of Manhattan reported a theft in the 1300 block of Laramie St. Officials indicate that...
Ohio passenger sent to hospital after rear-end collision on Highway 40
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a car from Ohio was sent to the hospital after the vehicle was rear-ended along Highway 40. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 364.5 on U.S. Highway 40 with reports of a crash.
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
Shawnee Co. Sheriff says two Topeka men are in custody facing multiple drug charges
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced two men are behind bars and facing multiple drug related charges after a search warrant was served Wednesday morning in south Topeka. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, November 9, the Drug Enforcement Unit, as part of the Shawnee...
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
Salina man gets over 45 years for killing Nebraska woman in DUI crash
A Salina man has been sentenced to more than 45 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed an Alliance, Nebraska, woman in April.
Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety
The Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a Genealogy Conference and Heritage Celebration Nov. 12 & 13.
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”
Marysville High School deemed safe after possible threats to students’ safety
Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet. Djana is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society. The Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a Genealogy Conference and Heritage Celebration Nov. 12 & 13. Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of...
Shawnee Co. Court announces treatment program for veterans in jail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County 3rd Judicial District Court announced that it will implement a Veteran’s Treatment Court (VTC) as alternative treatment program for incarcerated military veterans. The court will be implemented Jan. 1, 2023. The program allows eligible veterans to voluntarily participate in a 12-18 month...
County attorney, detective, business owner vie for open Morris Co. judge seat
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A county attorney, detective and local business owner will vie for a judge seat set to open in Morris County. Kansas Courts says that the 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, to interview nominees for an open district magistrate judge seat in Morris Co. It said the vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Kemp, John S. 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Letourneau,...
24-hour Holton internet outage caused by cut fiber
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An internet outage that lasted for more than 24 hours and affected customers in the Holton area was caused by a cut in the fiber. Centurylink - now called Brightspeed - says technicians were hard at work on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fix a cut fiber that disrupted internet services for many customers in the Holton area.
Wabaunsee Co. voters may say no to $17.9 million bond issue
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County voters may say no to a $17.9 million bond issue. Voters in Wabaunsee Co. may not approve a bond issue that would have sent $17.9 million to the USD 329 elementary and high schools. There were 944 no votes and 877 yes votes....
