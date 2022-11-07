Is the Economy Top of Mind for Midterm Voters?
David Tafuri, foreign policy commentator and former State Department official joined Cheddar News to discuss key issues that matter to voters ahead of the midterm election.
David Tafuri, foreign policy commentator and former State Department official joined Cheddar News to discuss key issues that matter to voters ahead of the midterm election.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.https://cheddar.com/
Comments / 0