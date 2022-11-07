ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Is the Economy Top of Mind for Midterm Voters?

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3fvQ_0j1nkDRw00

David Tafuri, foreign policy commentator and former State Department official joined Cheddar News to discuss key issues that matter to voters ahead of the midterm election.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Cheddar News

Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States

"When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior.Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.“It's disappointing, but it's not terribly unexpected,” said Morgan Fox, the political director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws...
MARYLAND STATE
Cheddar News

Celebrating Veterans Day With Freebies and Discounts for Military Service Members

"November 11 marks Veterans Day in the U.S. and businesses across the country are looking to give back to those vets that have been tasked to serve and protect with a number of freebies and discounts. The holiday then-known as Armistice Day, was initially declared to honor World War I veterans with parades and public meetings.In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress  and President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize all servicemembers. Here is a list a few places —among many — that are offering discounts and freebies to those who have served...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Sports Betting, Vaping & Minimum Wage: How the Midterms Are Changing the Economy

"It wasn't just about the candidates during Tuesday's midterm election. Voters also decided on a number of key ballot measures that address local economic issues, like sports gambling, the minimum wage, and union rules. Here's a breakdown of which economy-related ballot initiatives passed muster, and which got a big thumbs down from voters. California Rejects Online Sports Gambling Despite generating the most advertising spending of any ballot initiative in the state's history, California voters overwhelmingly rejected a pair of measures. One would have would have allowed in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and licensed racetracks and the other would have cleared the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Dow Jumps After Inflation Data Hints at Slowing

"Stocks closed sharply higher after a report on inflation showed easing. Chance Finucane, chief investment officer at Oxbow Advisors, joined Cheddar News to break down Thursday's trading session and what lies ahead."
Cheddar News

Stocks Rally, S&P Jumps as Market Digests Midterm Results

"This week was a big one for stocks as the S&P posted its biggest weekly percentage gain since June. David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist of Morningstar, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the midterms drove markets this week and what lies ahead."
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Markets Rally, Twitter Unchecked & Disney Dips

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.  INFLATION RALLY It was another whiplash-inducing week on Wall Street. Despite continued pain in the tech sector, the S&P 500 had its best week since June, and a couple of factors were likely behind the rally. First, midterm results raised the possibility of a split Congress, which many investors interpreted as a good thing for the stock market. In this view, the pullback in stimulus means less inflation pressure, which...
Cheddar News

Need2Know November 10, 2022

Hurricane Nicole hits Florida, the U.S. protests the moving of Brittney Griner, and, for soccer fans, the U.S. Men's World Cup team is announced. Here is everything you Need2Know for Thursday, November 10, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Biden Says Climate Efforts 'More Urgent Than Ever' at Summit

"By Zeke Miller, Seung Min Kim, and Chris MegerianPresident Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change, urged world leaders to “double down” on their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels.“We can no longer plead ignorance to the consequences of our actions, or continue to repeat our mistakes,” Biden said.The president's brief attendance at the United Nations climate conference, known as COP27, was largely a victory lap as he emphasized new spending on clean energy initiatives that will “change the paradigm” for the United States...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Tesla Stock Loses Shine as Musk Becomes Mired in Twitter 'Money Pit'

A Tesla vehicle is plugged into a Tesla charging station in a parking lot on September 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) While Elon Musk scrambles to make Twitter financially viable just weeks after his purchase became official, some investors are increasingly skeptical that the serial entrepreneur can balance the added workload.
Cheddar News

Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX Teeters Near Bankruptcy

"Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is on the brink of bankruptcy after speculation about its financial health and handling of customer funds prompted investors to withdraw billions of dollars worth of crypto. Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, joined Cheddar News to break down the timeline of FTX's crisis."
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy