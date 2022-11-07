Interfaith of The Woodlands is honored to announce the selection of the 2023 Hometown Heroes. The tradition of Hometown Heroes began in 1999, in celebration of The Woodlands 25th Anniversary. This year, four individuals, a couple and two organizations have been named to the distinguished list of Heroes, each recognized in a unique way for the lasting impact they have made on The Woodlands community.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO