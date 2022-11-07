Read full article on original website
hellowoodlands.com
Interfaith of The Woodlands announces 2023 Hometown Heroes
Interfaith of The Woodlands is honored to announce the selection of the 2023 Hometown Heroes. The tradition of Hometown Heroes began in 1999, in celebration of The Woodlands 25th Anniversary. This year, four individuals, a couple and two organizations have been named to the distinguished list of Heroes, each recognized in a unique way for the lasting impact they have made on The Woodlands community.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township presents Lighting of the Doves on November 19, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township invites residents to welcome the holiday season at the 40th annual Lighting of the Doves festival on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, 77380. The Lighting of the Doves...
hellowoodlands.com
Amazing Spaces’ President to Lead Local Effort Driving Equitable Health
THE WOODLANDS, TX – As plans are underway for the 2023 Montgomery County Heart Ball, Kathy Tautenhahn has been named chair, in loving memory of her husband Scott Tautenhahn, of this year’s community-wide campaign. The Heart Ball celebrates progress made through the dedication and passion of all who support the American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County, a year-round effort aimed at investing in and saving and improving lives in Montgomery County.
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Hosts Photos with Santa Claus November 19 – December 24, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Who’s making a list and checking it twice? Santa Claus himself will be at Market Street greeting children of all ages for the much-loved holiday tradition of photos with Santa. Children may have their photo taken and give jolly ol’ St. Nick their wish list beginning Saturday, November 19 through Saturday, December 24, 2022. Santa Claus will greet children and their families in space 815 next to Vineyard Vines.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township to host a Veterans Day Tribute
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Residents are invited to a ceremony to honor the military men and women who have served our nation at the Veterans Day Tribute on Friday, November 11, 2022, starting at 4:30 p.m., at Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380. The...
hellowoodlands.com
Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3
CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Hosts Holiday Entertainment During the 2022 Holiday Season
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Guests at Market Street will feel the spirit of the holiday season as they enjoy a variety of live musical and dance entertainment from local school and community performance groups throughout the holidays. The following groups are scheduled to perform in Central Park:. Saturday, November...
hellowoodlands.com
Texas Business Hall of Fame awards Local Veteran Owned Business with the NAU Marine Corps Award
The Texas Business Hall of Fame recently held their annual scholar and veteran awards luncheon. Local veteran business owner Miguel Lopez was one of four veteran business owners from the State to be recognized. Each year the Hall of Fame selects emerging leaders from higher education institutions as well as...
hellowoodlands.com
Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center Names New Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer
THE WOODLANDS, TX – John Voight, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, has been named Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. Voight recently served as CNO at HCA Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. “We are pleased to have John join...
hellowoodlands.com
Memorial Hermann Joins University of Houston to Help Lead Pilot Study for National Consortium Aimed at Reducing Health Disparities
HOUSTON, TX – Memorial Hermann Health System proudly announces it is joining forces with the University of Houston to improve diversity among artificial intelligence/machine learning researchers and level the playing field for everyone when it comes to machine learning. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the AIM-AHEAD...
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests four for Burglary of a Building in Willis
On November 8, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Burglary in Progress call in the 16000 Block of I-45 North in Willis. Upon arrival deputies observed four individuals actively removing tools and other items from the business on location. It was determined...
hellowoodlands.com
Cooper Athlete commits to Division One Softball at November Signing Day
The John Cooper School Athletic Department held a signing ceremony on Wednesday, November 9 in the Dunlap Gymnasium to recognize senior Grace Minarovic who will be competing at the college level in the fall of 2023. Minarovic will play softball for Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She will be the first Cooper athlete to play Division I softball.
