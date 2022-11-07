Family of 10 displaced after escaping house fire in the middle of the night

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A family of 10 no longer has their home after it was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

Gwinnett Fire Department said the firefighters responded to a call from 911 about a house fire in the 2000 block of Montrose Court SW near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Crossing SW at 3:10 a.m.

When they got to the scene, fire crews reported that the two-story home had heavy fire showing on all sides of the house.

A family of six adults and four children were all in the house asleep at the time the fire started. The homeowner said the father-in-law woke up to go to the bathroom when he noticed a light coming from downstairs.

That’s when he saw the back wall of the house was on fire.

The smoke alarms activated and all 10 family members got out of the house safely before fire crews arrived.

Fire crews reported heavy fire damage on the back wall and a compromised flooring system on the second floor. They determined the fire was an accident, but were unable to determine the actual cause.

The American Red Cross will be aiding the family.

