ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Family of 10 displaced after escaping house fire in the middle of the night

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEwgV_0j1nk4ae00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A family of 10 no longer has their home after it was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

Gwinnett Fire Department said the firefighters responded to a call from 911 about a house fire in the 2000 block of Montrose Court SW near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Crossing SW at 3:10 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got to the scene, fire crews reported that the two-story home had heavy fire showing on all sides of the house.

A family of six adults and four children were all in the house asleep at the time the fire started. The homeowner said the father-in-law woke up to go to the bathroom when he noticed a light coming from downstairs.

That’s when he saw the back wall of the house was on fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGytq_0j1nk4ae00

The smoke alarms activated and all 10 family members got out of the house safely before fire crews arrived.

Fire crews reported heavy fire damage on the back wall and a compromised flooring system on the second floor. They determined the fire was an accident, but were unable to determine the actual cause.

The American Red Cross will be aiding the family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T2oBa_0j1nk4ae00

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jxta_0j1nk4ae00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Downtown Atlanta Friday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police Department crash investigators said it happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and John Portman Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3

A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot outside DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a busy DeKalb County shopping center Wednesday evening after a double shooting. Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center located in the 3200 block of Tucker Norcross Road. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
202K+
Followers
140K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy