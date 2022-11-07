Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) - A man in Georgia says his instincts took over when he heard a child screaming for help. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don’t beat me.’ And that’s when my instincts kicked in to get the kid,” Kelcey Willis said.
Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
Traffic Alert: Crash leads to Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A crash involving a commercial vehicle has led to a lane closure on Interstate 85, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened near the 44 mile marker in Macon County at around 5:01 a.m. on Nov. 11. ALEA says one southbound lane...
3 teens arrested, charged in 'Operation Hamburglar' investigation of restaurant armed robberies
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested three juveniles in an investigation of a string of armed robberies at seven different fast food restaurants and one pharmacy. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, "Operation Hamburglar" was an investigation of the robberies which were committed from January 2022 through May 2022.
3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
BCSO charges 3 teens in “Operation Hamburglar”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 juveniles with armed robbery in the process of what the sheriff’s office has named “Operation Hamburglar”. The BCSO says the charges came after a string of Commercial Armed Robberies involving 7 different fast...
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart
"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
