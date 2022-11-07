ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

41nbc.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after being shot on Greenbriar Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 7 p.m. about a man shot and taken to the hospital by personal car. The victim, 28-year-old Devonta Jackson, is listed to be in critical but stable condition.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Double fatal wreck on Hawkinsville Road in Macon

UPDATE: 8:50 PM -- The two men involved in the fatal car accident have been identified as 57-year- old, Tommy keith Smith, of Jones County, and 20-year-old, William Noah Jones, of Macon. Bibb County Deputies took statements from witnesses who reported that Smith was driving a white Honda Accord onto...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
BONAIRE, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO charges 3 teens in “Operation Hamburglar”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 juveniles with armed robbery in the process of what the sheriff’s office has named “Operation Hamburglar”. The BCSO says the charges came after a string of Commercial Armed Robberies involving 7 different fast...
MACON, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart

"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
MACON, GA

