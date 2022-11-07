Read full article on original website
Player abruptly retires from Josh McDaniels’ Raiders midseason at age 28
On Sunday, veteran linebacker Blake Martinez played 68 snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders in the team’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Thursday, he announced on his Instagram that he was retiring from football at the age of 28 “to focus on my family and future passions.”
Red Sox owner John Henry may be looking to buy Commanders (report)
John Henry might be looking for a new business venture. Henry, 73, is looking to sell UK-based soccer team Liverpool, and two sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post that he is seen as a possible bidder for the Washington Commanders. His Fenway Sports Group also...
Josh Allen injury: Bills QB has elbow sprain, Week 10 ‘up in the air’ (report)
The Buffalo Bills reportedly got some good -- not great -- news following an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Allen is dealing with an elbow sprain on his throwing arm. Rapoport notes that the injury is not considered major and is something he has dealt with in the past.
How to watch Thursday Night Football for free: Live stream for Falcons vs. Panthers
As the Carolina Panthers keep losing, the franchise continues to fire coaches. Following their 42-21 loss to Cincinnati, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The 2-7 Panthers will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The 4-5 Falcons find...
1-on-1 with Rams head coach Sean McVay on quarterback situation ahead of Cardinals game
Rams head coach Sean McVay talks to Curt Sandoval about quarterback Matthew Stafford being in concussion protocol.
Patriots face toughest second-half schedule in NFL
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The bad news for New England Patriots fans is that, if the playoffs started today, the Pats would be on the outside looking...
A ‘dirty hit’ led to David Andrews’ first concussion; Patriots OL never got an apology
FOXBOROUGH – David Andrews has been playing football since he was a kid. He’s dealt with various injuries along the way that have forced him to miss games. Watching the Patriots play while he’s home has never been easy, but the past two weeks were different. That’s...
NFL best bets, locks, picks against the spread for Week 10
With no Patriots game this week, we can actually spend our Sunday hyperfocused on watching whether our locks of the week can cover the spread. Can Chris Mason get back to .500 behind Tom Brady? Can Nick O’Malley continue his hot streak despite picking a team that hired a high school coach? More importantly, Can Jim Pignatiello earn his third push of the season?
David Andrews returns to Patriots after missing two weeks due to ‘dirty play’
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots shaky offensive line is about to get a big boost for the second half of the 2022 NFL season. After missing the last two weeks, David Andrews returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday. The team’s starting center and captain suffered a concussion when he was blindsided by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel in the Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears. That forced him to miss the last two weeks of practice and the past two Patriots games against the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers strives to be throwback in ‘game that’s soft as hell now’
FOXBOROUGH — Even on an NFL roster, Jabrill Peppers stands out. Listed at 5-foot-11, Peppers weighs in at 213 pounds and has authored some of the biggest hits on the Patriots highlight reel this season. “Have you seen the guy?” Matthew Slater said. “The guy looks like The Incredible...
Patriots ‘receiver’ Matthew Slater has only 1 catch in 15 years; he doesn’t want a 2nd
Football rosters can be filled with little lies. The New England Patriots once listed running back Danny Woodhead at 5-foot-9. He’s closer to 5-foot-7. Officially, nose tackle Vince Wilfork weighed in at 325 pounds. There were times when he crept up to 350. Then there’s Matthew Slater. He’s a...
