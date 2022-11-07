ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots face toughest second-half schedule in NFL

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The bad news for New England Patriots fans is that, if the playoffs started today, the Pats would be on the outside looking...
NFL best bets, locks, picks against the spread for Week 10

With no Patriots game this week, we can actually spend our Sunday hyperfocused on watching whether our locks of the week can cover the spread. Can Chris Mason get back to .500 behind Tom Brady? Can Nick O’Malley continue his hot streak despite picking a team that hired a high school coach? More importantly, Can Jim Pignatiello earn his third push of the season?
David Andrews returns to Patriots after missing two weeks due to ‘dirty play’

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots shaky offensive line is about to get a big boost for the second half of the 2022 NFL season. After missing the last two weeks, David Andrews returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday. The team’s starting center and captain suffered a concussion when he was blindsided by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel in the Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears. That forced him to miss the last two weeks of practice and the past two Patriots games against the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
