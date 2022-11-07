NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five defensive players are out for Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to the Titans. The biggest blow was DT Jeffery Simmons who hasn’t practiced all week with an ankle injury and was seen in the locker room wearing a boot. Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, and Josh Thompson are out for […]

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO