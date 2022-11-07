ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc12.com

Heavy smoke reported at vacant Flint Central High School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several fire crews are responding to a large fire at the vacant Flint Central High School. The Flint Fire Department responded to the blighted building at 601 Crapo St. around 4:05 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived. Additional fire departments...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County

LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Fire Departments Warn Against Burning Leaves in Dry Conditions

Firefighters are saying that fall yard waste burns combined with dry and windy conditions are leading to an increase in emergency calls. In a social media post on Wednesday, the Frankenmuth Fire Department said that they’d responded to 2 corn stubble fires, 1 standing corn field fire, and a structure fire over the course of 24 hours. Similarly, the Birch Run Township Fire Department reported responding to 4 field fires and a woods fire in the span of 5 days.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Nov. 10

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Emergency rescue crews from across mid-Michigan received specialized training utilizing specialized equipment on Wednesday in Midland. Weather update: Wednesday evening, Nov. 9, 2022. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has what you can expect this evening.
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

Time Has Not Been Kind to South Flint Plaza, but Changes Could Be On the Way

Once upon a time in Flint... Unfortunately, there are way too many places in and around Vehicle City whose story can start with that line. Areas once pinnacles of the city and hot spots to visit have fallen victim to time and economy. Considered the place to shop back in its heyday, South Flint Plaza sits decaying and barely alive, but new proposed plans could change its landscape.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw car crash results in one arrest, leaves two injured

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A two-car injury crash at the intersection of E. Genesee and N. Washington in Saginaw sent two people to the hospital. A male driver missed a traffic signal causing the crash right next to the Bancroft apartments, Saginaw Police said. Alcohol factored into the crash...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Jury convicts Flint man of starving and torturing dogs

A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Dewayne Polite guilty on one count of animal cruelty and two counts of killing or torturing an animal. Jury convicts Flint man of starving and torturing dogs. A Genesee County jury found 55-year-old Anthony Dewayne Polite guilty on two counts of animal cruelty...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mara Technologies bringing nearly 300 jobs to Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A global electronics manufacturer is establishing its U.S. headquarters and setting up a factory in Grand Blanc Township with nearly 300 jobs. Mara Technologies USA announced plans to acquire a facility on Holly Road, where the company will make electronic components for broadband telecommunications...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Flint child missing, PD asking for help

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information. Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive. Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police: Flint Township woman called in bomb threats to school district

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township woman is accused of calling in bomb threats to a school district. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for the threats against Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools. The woman was formally charged on Wednesday in court. Investigators said the calls were made...
The Saginaw News

Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Pediatric RSV illness is putting a strain on local hospitals

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Families are concerned about their children as cases of RSV climb in Michigan. Many hospitals with in-patient pediatric treatment beds are reporting that they are at capacity. The University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor reported overnight that they are 100% full and most patients have RSV.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

TV5 weather update: Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022

Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Bay City bridge toll. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

