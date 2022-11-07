Read full article on original website
milwaukeemag.com
This Soon-to-Be Sandwich Shop Will Make You Crave a BLT
Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: Sully’s Sandwiches is coming to the West Side (9211 W. Center St.). The restaurant space – currently undergoing renovation – is adjacent to its sister, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop (9201 W. Center St.). The targeted grand opening is early January.
milwaukeemag.com
Iron Grate BBQ Is Closing After 8 Years
Today’s restaurant sad news concerns Iron Grate BBQ (4125 S. Howell Ave.), the Milwaukee smoked meat emporium known for the Milwaukee Rib. Owner Aaron Patin announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would shut down after eight years in business. The last day of business is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20.
Drive-thru coffee chain '7 Brew' plans to open at least 40 Wisconsin locations
Coffee stand chain 7 Brew will open dozens of locations in Wisconsin and already has two Milwaukee-area sites in the works, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
WISN
Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman
MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
On Milwaukee
Celebrate the 12 days of Christmas with the State Fair's 11-day Fun Pass
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Forget the 12 days of Christmas – get pumped for the eleven days of the Wisconsin State Fair with the brand new 11-day Fair Fun Pass, introduced just in time for season of giving.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flyball popularity growing, dogs compete in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Welcome to canine paradise, where it's full-speed and high-octane fun all the time. This is flyball at the Milwaukee Dog Training Club. "It's a team sport," said Mari Pavleje, vice president of the Milwaukee Dog Training Club. "Teams of four dogs on each team compete. It's almost like a relay race."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stop at The Brewery in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - In March 2020, Water Street Brewery in downtown Milwaukee closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When doors finally reopened last month, guests noticed it had a new look, new food items and a new name. Brian Kramp is at The Brewery on Water Street where the new food...
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter Wonders donations for veterans in need: 'It's getting cold'
GREENFIELD, Wis. - At Boerner Botanical Gardens and Whitnall Park, the Winter Wonders light display isn't skipping over Veterans Day – instead making a whole weekend of it. As the nation honors those who gave so much, the VA estimates more than 30,000 veterans in the U.S. don't have a home.
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted by Milwaukee pole, owner says: 'I'm freaking out'
MILWAUKEE - Pets are considered family members to many, and one Milwaukee man had his taken away right in front of his eyes. "He was a part of my family, my bud," said Erich Gross. "He had a good life." Gross and his dog, Ted, loved going on neighborhood walks...
On Milwaukee
Twisted Ice Camp and Hubbard Park Winter Camp now accepting reservations
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Hubbard Park Lodge and The Twisted Fisherman will team up again with heated dinner domes available for rental at both locations. Twisted Ice Camp will pop-up later this month...
milwaukeemag.com
5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee
How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Series of armed robberies, Milwaukee teens charged
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teens are charged with dozens of counts stemming from a series of armed robberies in October and early November. Prosecutors say Alphonso Reavis and Cashun Drake – both 17 years old – admitted to varying levels of involvement in the robberies that took place in both Milwaukee and West Allis.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended to Nov. 20
MILWAUKEE - City of Milwaukee residents now have until end of day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake their leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW). The leaf rake-out period has been extended to provide residents an additional week to rake leaves to the street.
Colder weather is here to stay: Rain/snow showers continue Friday morning
A cold front first brings a chance for showers and storms, mainly northwest of Milwaukee. A few rain or snow showers may reach Milwaukee late tonight and into early tomorrow morning.
On Milwaukee
Bucks reveal new "Gathering Place" City Edition uniforms, and they rule
At 9-1, the Milwaukee Bucks look pretty great right now – and they're going to look even better with the official reveal of their fresh new City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season. As previously revealed in a leak all the way back in February, the new "Gathering Place"-themed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
beckersdental.com
Wisconsin dental group to open 15th office
Milwaukee-based Dental Associates plans to open its 15th office in the state next year. The Glendale, Wisc.-based office, slated to open in the summer, will be the dental group's seventh location in the Milwaukee area, according to a Nov. 10 news release shared with Becker's. Dental Associates was founded in...
