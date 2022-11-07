ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

This Soon-to-Be Sandwich Shop Will Make You Crave a BLT

Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: Sully’s Sandwiches is coming to the West Side (9211 W. Center St.). The restaurant space – currently undergoing renovation – is adjacent to its sister, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop (9201 W. Center St.). The targeted grand opening is early January.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Iron Grate BBQ Is Closing After 8 Years

Today’s restaurant sad news concerns Iron Grate BBQ (4125 S. Howell Ave.), the Milwaukee smoked meat emporium known for the Milwaukee Rib. Owner Aaron Patin announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page that it would shut down after eight years in business. The last day of business is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Rufus 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A four-month-old puppy was named CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Friday, Nov. 11. Julia Johns with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us to introduce Rufus to the world. He is available to adopt, so you fell in love with how adorable Rufus is, pay the WHS Milwaukee Campus a visit for a chance to make Rufus a part of your family.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flyball popularity growing, dogs compete in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Welcome to canine paradise, where it's full-speed and high-octane fun all the time. This is flyball at the Milwaukee Dog Training Club. "It's a team sport," said Mari Pavleje, vice president of the Milwaukee Dog Training Club. "Teams of four dogs on each team compete. It's almost like a relay race."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stop at The Brewery in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - In March 2020, Water Street Brewery in downtown Milwaukee closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When doors finally reopened last month, guests noticed it had a new look, new food items and a new name. Brian Kramp is at The Brewery on Water Street where the new food...
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter Wonders donations for veterans in need: 'It's getting cold'

GREENFIELD, Wis. - At Boerner Botanical Gardens and Whitnall Park, the Winter Wonders light display isn't skipping over Veterans Day – instead making a whole weekend of it. As the nation honors those who gave so much, the VA estimates more than 30,000 veterans in the U.S. don't have a home.
GREENFIELD, WI
On Milwaukee

Twisted Ice Camp and Hubbard Park Winter Camp now accepting reservations

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Hubbard Park Lodge and The Twisted Fisherman will team up again with heated dinner domes available for rental at both locations. Twisted Ice Camp will pop-up later this month...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland’s Deluxe. $12...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Series of armed robberies, Milwaukee teens charged

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teens are charged with dozens of counts stemming from a series of armed robberies in October and early November. Prosecutors say Alphonso Reavis and Cashun Drake – both 17 years old – admitted to varying levels of involvement in the robberies that took place in both Milwaukee and West Allis.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended to Nov. 20

MILWAUKEE - City of Milwaukee residents now have until end of day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake their leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW). The leaf rake-out period has been extended to provide residents an additional week to rake leaves to the street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dog electrocuted, pet owner shocked while raking leaves from sewer

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shocked while raking leaves from a sewer, and his dog was electrocuted near 59th and McKinley on Friday, Nov. 4. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. A 56-year-old Milwaukee man was raking leaves from a sewer when his dog approached a pole and was electrocuted. The man also received an electric shock.
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckersdental.com

Wisconsin dental group to open 15th office

Milwaukee-based Dental Associates plans to open its 15th office in the state next year. The Glendale, Wisc.-based office, slated to open in the summer, will be the dental group's seventh location in the Milwaukee area, according to a Nov. 10 news release shared with Becker's. Dental Associates was founded in...
MILWAUKEE, WI

