Powder Springs, GA

Alleged Powder Springs gang member gets 10 years for shooting

By Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbUWM_0j1njDPj00
Taviair Dye Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A Powder Springs man and alleged gang member has been sentenced to 15 years, 10 of which must be served in prison, for charges related to a March 2022 shooting.

Taviair Dye, 20, was convicted of felony aggravated assault and felony gang charges and sentenced last week by Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Flournoy III.

According to prosecutors, Dye shot at four men who were in the process of changing a tire in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs.

The shooting occurred March 9 of this year between 2:40 and 3 a.m., according to an arrest warrant. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

Dye fired at the men, hitting the vehicle, according to the warrant, prompting the men to drive away with the tire unchanged.

The occupants of the vehicle were later pulled over for driving on the rim of the vehicle, prosecutors said, and police discovered a bullet hole in the window.

Search warrants on social media produced more evidence, including evidence of Dye’s involvement and association with the 2Solid gang, prosecutors said. On social media, Dye “bragged about being in shootouts and shooting at opposition members of the 2Solid gang.”

“With senseless violent crime on the rise, this sentence sends the message such violence will not be tolerated and anyone involved in such violence will be held accountable in Cobb County,” said Cobb Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler, the lead prosecutor on the case.

Dye is being held at the Cobb County jail, according to jail records.

