Pleasant Prairie, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 10 years for January 2019 fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dewayne Ford on Friday, Nov. 11 to ten years of prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2019 fatal shooting near the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin headquarters in Milwaukee. Ford pleaded guilty in October to charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Body Parts Found In Illinois Over 5 Days In 4 Different Locations

Illinois Police are investigating a very gruesome murder in Chicago. Humans Are Capable Of Doing Horrific Acts Of Violence. When you think about it, humans are capable of doing some very horrific acts of violence to other people. To me, it's very disturbing. Each incident gets more and more disgusting. It's like a real-life horror movie.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS CONNECT 1st electric bus, Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - MCTS CONNECT, Milwaukee County's first electric bus, was unveiled Thursday night, Nov. 10. It will take riders from the medical research center in Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee. MCTS officials said MCTS CONNECT is a battery electric bus that will be used on the Bus Rapid Transit route. They...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wjol.com

GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash

A friend of a Shorewood man who was killed in a car accident in Joliet this week has started a GoFundMe page. Twenty-five-year old Charles Hunter died following a crash on Caton Farm Road near Frontage Road in Joliet on Monday morning. He was a passenger in a vehicle when the multi-vehicle crash occurred. Organizer George Doyle from Plainfield started the GoFundMe page to help his childhood friend’s family with funeral expenses.
JOLIET, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody early Thursday morning, Nov. 10 following a police pursuit in West Allis. Suspected cocaine and heroin along with two handguns were found in the vehicle. According to police, West Allis officers observed a black Audi that was listed as stolen...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; cause under investigation

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Tuesday, Nov. 8 responded to the scene of house fire near 9th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Racine. Upon arrival at the fire, flames were visible at the rear of the single-family dwelling. The fire burned portions of the exterior and interior of the house. Officials say the fire had traveled through the walls, attic and eaves.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10. Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine drug bust: Fentanyl seized worth estimated $30K+

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine drug bust resulted in one man arrested and thousands of fentanyl-laced tablets – worth an estimated $30,000 or more – seized Thursday, Nov. 10. The Racine County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 26-year-old Kaleb Weaver – also known as "Band Gang Weaver."
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Racine County medical examiner steps down

RACINE, Wis. — Michael Payne, Racine County's former medical examiner, stepped down on Sept. 16. Andrew Goetz, Racine County’s communications and media relations director confirmed that Payne gave his notice of resignation on Sept. 2. "Racine County posted the position on several job boards and we are now...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man arrested, suspected in attack on woman, others

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a battery complaint near 64th and Silver Spring on Nov. 2. Officials say the man custody struck the victim and fled the scene. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, complained of pain. Police say the man in custody may...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in vehicle on north side, wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots and hit the victim, who was also in a vehicle, near 56th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 p.m. The 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI

