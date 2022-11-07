ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin pursuit, vehicle fire, 2 in custody

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody following a police pursuit and vehicle fire in New Berlin early Friday morning, Nov. 11. The pursuit began around 1 a.m. near the intersection of W. Small Road and College Avenue. Berlin officers pursued the suspect vehicle onto northbound I-43...
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10. Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cattle dead after Dodge County semi accident

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - Nine cattle died in Dodge County after the semi-trailer they were in tipped over on a highway Thursday night, Nov. 10. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened on the northbound ramp of U.S. Highway 151 from State Highway 26 in the township of Chester around 9 p.m.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in vehicle on north side, wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots and hit the victim, who was also in a vehicle, near 56th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 p.m. The 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee freeway shooting; 44-year-old man arrested

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 the arrest of a 44-year-old man suspected of firing shots from a vehicle into another vehicle on Interstate 94 on Wednesday evening. A news release says shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Milwaukee County 911/Dispatch Center received...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man arrested, suspected in attack on woman, others

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a battery complaint near 64th and Silver Spring on Nov. 2. Officials say the man custody struck the victim and fled the scene. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, complained of pain. Police say the man in custody may...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Stabbed At Racine High School

Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Mineral shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 17th and Mineral on the city's south side early Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. A person in a vehicle approached the victim and fired several shots, striking him. The shooting victim...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Most stolen guns come from cars

MILWAUKEE - It’s not just stolen cars that are a growing problem in Milwaukee, but what’s being stolen from cars. Milwaukee police data show the reports of firearms stolen from vehicles have been climbing since 2018 when there were 185. That rose to 298 in 2019, 542 in 2020 and 829 in 2021. Through May 24 of 2022, the latest data FOX6 News obtained from police shows that number was 316.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Police Arrest Alleged Suspects in Stolen Car After Chase; Guns, Drugs Found Inside

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they recovered weapons and drugs after a high speed chase early Wednesday. The chase started just after midnight when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled but officers were finally able to catch...

