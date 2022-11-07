Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin pursuit, vehicle fire, 2 in custody
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody following a police pursuit and vehicle fire in New Berlin early Friday morning, Nov. 11. The pursuit began around 1 a.m. near the intersection of W. Small Road and College Avenue. Berlin officers pursued the suspect vehicle onto northbound I-43...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Milwaukee Police District 3, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Milwaukee Police District 3 early Thursday morning, Nov. 10. Police said the shooting near 49th and Lisbon happened around 3:35 a.m. The 72-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cattle dead after Dodge County semi accident
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - Nine cattle died in Dodge County after the semi-trailer they were in tipped over on a highway Thursday night, Nov. 10. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened on the northbound ramp of U.S. Highway 151 from State Highway 26 in the township of Chester around 9 p.m.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted in two separate robberies on Milwaukee's west side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man claiming to have a gun was able to pull off two robberies on Milwaukee's west side within 20 minutes. Detectives need your help finding the suspect. Take a look at this picture. This was from the day these robberies happened on the morning of...
WISN
Milwaukee man arrested, accused of attacking multiple women near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is in custody after police say he attacked several women recently. Police arrested the 23-year-old man on Wednesday, in connection to at least four incidents in the vicinity of 64th and Silver Spring. 12 News spoke exclusively with one of the women. Her attack...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in vehicle on north side, wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots and hit the victim, who was also in a vehicle, near 56th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 p.m. The 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway shooting; 44-year-old man arrested
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 the arrest of a 44-year-old man suspected of firing shots from a vehicle into another vehicle on Interstate 94 on Wednesday evening. A news release says shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Milwaukee County 911/Dispatch Center received...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay Lake Drive accident, 2 taken to hospital
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital, Whitefish Bay police said, after a rollover accident Wednesday morning, Nov. 9. The accident happened on Lake Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police closed Lake Drive from Montclaire Avenue to School Road during the investigation. Police did not say what...
At least 25 bullets pierced through home as mother and children slept
Mother shared photos of walls and doors inside her home near 76th and Hampton, riddled with bullets. She says she can't bring her children back there.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
WISN
US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar
KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers
MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
Racine drug bust: Man arrested, $30K worth of fentanyl-laced tablets seized
The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested a 26-year-old Racine man and seized thousands of fentanyl-laced tablets worth over $30,000 during a drug bust on Thursday.
seehafernews.com
Student Stabbed At Racine High School
Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Mineral shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 17th and Mineral on the city's south side early Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. A person in a vehicle approached the victim and fired several shots, striking him. The shooting victim...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Most stolen guns come from cars
MILWAUKEE - It’s not just stolen cars that are a growing problem in Milwaukee, but what’s being stolen from cars. Milwaukee police data show the reports of firearms stolen from vehicles have been climbing since 2018 when there were 185. That rose to 298 in 2019, 542 in 2020 and 829 in 2021. Through May 24 of 2022, the latest data FOX6 News obtained from police shows that number was 316.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
wlip.com
Police Arrest Alleged Suspects in Stolen Car After Chase; Guns, Drugs Found Inside
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they recovered weapons and drugs after a high speed chase early Wednesday. The chase started just after midnight when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled but officers were finally able to catch...
