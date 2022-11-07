Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a 3D Christmas Throw Pillow
As soon as I saw this 3D Christmas throw pillow pattern that can be purchased over at Annie’s Craft Store I knew I would be writing about it. What a unique and beautiful design!. Available in both print and a downloadable pattern, it is written for a confident beginner....
Recycled Crafts
Holiday Words Card with Pops of Glitter
This sweet and simple card from Laurie Wilson would be pretty easy to mass produce this year and I feel would work for anyone no matter what Holidays they celebrate. Using new dies from Tim Holtz from Sizzix she die cut the words stacked in a row, added ink blended on the panel underneath, adding the die cut icons to each word, covering them with Stickles Glitter Glue in different colors. A few dies of trees and a cloud finish off the design.
Recycled Crafts
Easy Watercolor Poinsettia Card
Carly has a fun and easy way to add some watercolor to your Holiday Cards this year. Using Poinsettia stamps from My Favorite Things she inked them with different red Distress Oxide Inks, spritz them with water and then stamped, next using a wet paint brush she blended out more of the color. Lastly she stamped over top in black ink to add the outline details.
Recycled Crafts
How to Build a Lego Night Light
This fun Lego night light is a great project for kids to make any time, but it’s especially fun for holidays that have to do with light such as Diwali or the winter solstice. Or just give this to the kids as a challenge on a rainy or snowy...
Recycled Crafts
Almost 100 Christmas Tree SVG Die Cut Files
Wow!! Check out this huge, amazing bundle of all different styles of Christmas trees! There are almost 100 designs to choose from that you can download for FREE and add to your cards, scrapbook layouts, home decor and planner pages this winter and Holiday season. These cut files work with most electronic die cutting machines and come in SVG, PNG, DXF and EPS files.
Recycled Crafts
Sew a Pouch from a Shirt Cuff – DIY Tutorial
Sew a pouch from a shirt cuff with this easy DIY tutorial from Heather Handmade! Shirt cuffs are often left over from other upcycled shirt sewing projects so why not put them to use as handy little pouches? It takes just a couple of easy seams and is a great beginner sewing project. Go to Heather Handmade for the tutorial.
Recycled Crafts
How to Free-Motion Embroider a Turkey
With Thanksgiving right around the corner I am seeing turkeys everywhere. Learn how to machine embroider a turkey and add it to your holiday project. The free tutorial is available over on the Bernina blog We All Sew. This would look adorable on tea towels or pot holders. Sew up...
Recycled Crafts
Autumn Layout using Nuvo Drops 2 Ways
Nuvo Drops are a thick liquid that comes in a squeeze style bottle that are usually used to add decorative drops of color and shine to paper crafting projects but Sara wanted to use them in a different way. For her beautiful Autumn layout she scraped the Nuvo Drops across the background as well as across some white cardstock and then die cut leaves from it for some pretty shimmery fall leaves.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Village Cross Stitch
There’s nothing particularly Christmas related about this pretty winter scene other than the colors. If you don’t celebrate Christmas this is still a super pretty project to stitch, and you can make the hills and trees different colors if you like to give it less of a holiday feel.
Recycled Crafts
Fun Turkey Knitting Patterns
Turkey is eaten a lot during the holiday season, but turkeys are also a fun thing to knit. These turkey toys are great to decorate the holiday table, make a fun wreath out of or just give to the kiddos to play with while they’re waiting for the real turkey to cook.
Comments / 0