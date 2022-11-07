Nikki Haley Says Raphael Warnock Should Be Deported

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty

At a rally for the embattled Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Sunday, ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Walker’s Democratic incumbent opponent Raphael Warnock needs to be deported. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America. They want the laws followed in America. So the only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock.” In the closely watched race, Warnock, a pastor who was born in Savannah, is ahead of Walker, a former NFL star athlete, by a hair, according to polling cited by The Hill. Haley insisted at the rally that Walker, who has been tied up in scandals and caught out lying , is a “good person who has been put through the ringer and has had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at him.”

Read it at The Hill