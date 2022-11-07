ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Nikki Haley Says Raphael Warnock Should Be Deported

By Asta Hemenway
 4 days ago
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty

At a rally for the embattled Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Sunday, ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Walker’s Democratic incumbent opponent Raphael Warnock needs to be deported. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America. They want the laws followed in America. So the only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock.” In the closely watched race, Warnock, a pastor who was born in Savannah, is ahead of Walker, a former NFL star athlete, by a hair, according to polling cited by The Hill. Haley insisted at the rally that Walker, who has been tied up in scandals and caught out lying , is a “good person who has been put through the ringer and has had everything but the kitchen sink thrown at him.”

Comments / 115

Ant Jones
4d ago

She should stop using an illiterate guy who knows nothing about governing.because of his color.She just as disgraceful as trump.

Reply(22)
56
kingfish420
4d ago

do you know who should be deported everybody that was at the capital on January 6th and you ma'am and all of your criminals that took part that day. you should not be allowed to run for office and your followers should not be allowed to vote. people need to be held accountable aren't you the law and order party 🤷

Reply(3)
48
james perkins
4d ago

just like Ms Graham this woman has a puppet and Herschel Walker and she has to say that about senator Warnock because he is not a puppet he actually went to school he can think

Reply
24
